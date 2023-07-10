Here's What Connects Why This Kolaveri Di To Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

The prevue of Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated film Jawan was shared by the makers on July 10. The countdown for the film's release has begun and fans are eager to see the actor in a never-before-seen avatar. The first look of the film looks quite interesting as it is filled with drama, action, emotions, and amazing music.

Right beats and tunes, combined with Raja Kumari's rap, have elevated the the quality of Jawan's prevue. The music of Jawan is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

He is being praised by netizens for his background music composition, especially the shot in the prevue in which Shah Rukh's character walks wearing a red shirt and black pants.

Here how netizens are reacting to Anirudh's work:

Anirudh is a popular composer who has worked on the score of films like Naa Reddy and Bloody Sweet for Leo, Arabic Kuthu for Beast, the title track for Vikram and more.

He also composed the famous song Why This Kolaveri Di, which released in 2011.

Meanwhile, the prevue of Jawan also introduces Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra among others.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.