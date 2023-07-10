A Bald Shah Rukh Khan Dances To THIS Biswajit Chatterjee Song In Jawan Prevue

The much-awaited prevue of Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's Jawan, directed by Atlee, was officially released by the makers on Monday (July 10). The video features the megastar sporting a bald look and doing heavy duty action. He is also seen grooving to one of veteran actor-singer Biswajit Chatterjee's evergreen songs.

The prevue begins with a view of a remote area which is attacked by unidentified bandits and people run for cover. It then moves to a metro city where people are running around in commotion wearing the signature mask that Shah Rukh's character wore in the first look of the film.

30 seconds into the prevue, things pace up as the viewers get to see explosions, fights, flames, gun shots, before Shah Rukh finally makes the appearance albeit with half face covered with the mask. It further features Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra and several other actors.

Netizens were quite surprised towards the end of the prevue as Shah Rukh is spotted sporting a bald look and shaking his leg to the song Bekarar Karke Hume Yun Na Jaiye.

The song is from the 1962 film Bees Saal Baad which starred Biswajit and Waheeda Rehman in the lead role. Bekarar Karke Hume Yun Na Jaiye was sung by legendary music director and playback singer Hemant Kumar.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.