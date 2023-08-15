Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner: Elvish Yadav Wins Salman Khan's Show, Takes Home ₹25 Lakh

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has finally come to an end after strong battle between The Top 5 finalists. The finale witnessed reunion of contestants, families and a blast of performances.

Securing the fifth place, the cirst contestant to back out from the finale race was Pooja Bhatt. She expressed her desire to see Elvish Yadav win the show.

Next one to be called out was Bebika Dhurve who received 4th position. Upon her exit, Salman Khan motivated her stating that she couldn’t hold the trophy, but has won many hearts.

With this, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav secured the place in Top 3, rejoicing their win. Manisha Rani became second runner up, leading to ‘Elvish vs Abhishek’ for the coveted trophy.

Who Will Be The Winner?

The voting trend report, as of August 13, indicates that Elvish Yadav, the dynamic wild card entrant of the reality show, has surged ahead with an impressive 48 percent of the total votes in his favor. His vote count stands at an impressive 800,99,975, showcasing the substantial fan support he has garnered.

Matching Elvish's fervor, Abhishek Malhan is closely trailing in the race. He has amassed a substantial 600,98,365 votes, making the competition even more intense and unpredictable. Voting Lines were opened again for 15 minutes during final moment.

Elvish Yadav WINS The Show

After a tough battle of voting trends for ‘Elvish vs Abhishek’, it was Elvish who finally held the trophy. Salman Khan offers the blingy BB OTT 2 Trophy & cash prize of Rs. 25 Lakh to the YouTuber.

It is also said that the winner will also have the benefits of a lifetime grocery supply from the makers.

