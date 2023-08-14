Abhishek Malhan Hospitalised Ahead Of Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale? Sister Shares Health Update

Social media sensation and Youtuber Abhishek Malhan, who is currently one of the top contenders for the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy, has reportedly been hospitalised. The grand finale is scheduled to be held on August 14, Monday, and just a day before the D-Day, Abhishek seems to have fallen sick.

Abhishek has emerged to be one of the most loved contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 2 and his fan army has grown by leaps and bounds ever since he participated in the reality show.

With the finale on Monday, the contestants pulled up their socks and recorded their performance for the final night, however, Abhishek might have missed it owing to his health.

Abhishek Malhan hospitalised, says sister

On Sunday evening, Abhishek's sister Prerna Malhan took to her social media handle to share the health update about his brother.

She informed his fans that Abhishek's performance might be missing during the grand finale as he was admitted to a hospital when the events were shot.

"Just got to know abhishek is quite unwell and probably admitted in the hospital. So, he won’t be able to perform for y’all tonight. He has entertained us thoroughly through and through the season. Let’s pray for his speedy recovery," she tweeted.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale

The audiences have already chosen the top five contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2. After Jiya Shankar was evicted last week, Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani have emerged to be the finalists of the second season of the controversial reality show.

The finale night will see a slew of celebs sharing the stage with host Salman Khan. Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday will promote their film 'Dream Girl 2' on the show.

If reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan might kickstart the promotions of his upcoming film 'Jawan' with his 'bhai' Salman Khan on the Bigg Boss OTT 2 platform on Monday.