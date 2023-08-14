Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale: Badshah To Set Stage On Fire With Salman Khan

As the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 nears, audiences are waiting anxiously for the show’s host Salman Khan to unveil this season’s winner.

It is confirmed from verified sources that music mogul and mentor Badshah will be joining in the star studded grand finale celebrations as a special guest and the star performer on August 14, 2023.

The 39-year-old hip hop icon will be interacting with the top 5 contestants inside the house as well as performing a special set and shaking a leg with Salman Khan and the all eliminated participants of Big Boss OTT 2. His setlist will include his club anthems such as ‘Jugnu’, ‘Chamkeela Chehra’, ‘Tabahi’ and his latest single ‘Gone Girl’.

Salman Khan and Badshah share a cordial relationship with one another and the duo were seen jamming together on Big Boss 15 in 2021 when Badshah taught Salman Khan the hookstep of ‘Jugnu’ and spoke about how his mother would be proud of this on-stage moment.

Read Also Abhishek Malhan Hospitalised Ahead Of Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale? Sister Shares Health Update

It is also widely speculated through various fan pages that Ayushman Khurrana and Ananya Pandey will be making a promotional appearance for Dream Girl as well as Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone for Jawan

The countdown to the final episode has begun with Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve, in the running for the winner's title.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In this season, artists like Raftaar, Tony Kakkar, Asees Kaur, Emiway Bantai, Neha Kakkar have made guest appearances on the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, in the run up to the finale.

In its second season, Bigg Boss OTT has taken the Indian reality show scene by storm, captivating audiences with its gripping format, intense conflicts, and engaging tasks. And now, audiences are finally set to witness the winner of the second season of the OTT reality show.