Bigg Boss OTT 2 August 14 Grand Finale LIVE Updates: Elvish Yadav VS Abhishek - Who Will Be The Winner?

Bigg Boss OTT 2 August 14, 2023 Grand Finale episode begins with BB congratulating the top 5 contestants, marking their journey's conclusion.

Top 5 Finalists, families, and Salman Khan share the stage with celebratory dances and greetings.

Salman's Introduction & Winner's Anticipation

Salman Khan kicks off the episode, welcoming contestants and families.

The finalists' families gather on sofas as Salman addresses the audience.

Tonight's winner will be revealed, receiving the coveted trophy and a 25 Lakhs prize.

Bigg Boss' Remarkable Popularity

Salman highlights Cricket and Bigg Boss as India's most-watched entities.

Bigg Boss has achieved record-breaking viewership on both Television and OTT platforms.

Playful Teasing & Romantic Interlude

Salman playfully teases Jiya Shankar and Avinash Sachdev about their bond.

Jiya dismisses any romantic involvement, playfully pointing to Falaq Naaz.

Salman updates on Abhishek Malhan's health situation; he'll join soon.

Badshah's Musical Celebrations

Famous singer-rapper Badshah introduces and performs with the finalists.

Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhruve, and Pooja Bhatt groove with Badshah.

Badshah offers congratulations, shares shayri with Manisha, and adds emotional anecdotes.

Touching Family Tributes

Clips feature finalists' families expressing pride and emotions.

Baby pictures and heartfelt messages reflect their journey within the Bigg Boss house.

Abhishek Malhan virtually joins, highlighting their role as his "children's parents."

Celebratiing The 8-Week Journey

Bigg Boss lauds finalists' achievements over the 8-week journey.

The BB fandom stands proud, having witnessed their growth and experiences.

A celebratory toast with fruit champagne symbolizes their hard-earned success.

Awaiting Abhishek's Arrival

Manisha calls out for Abhishek, eagerly awaiting his arrival.

Salman jokes about Abhishek's health saying it was affected due to Elvish's entry in finalists' and playfully teases Manisha saying her father did not arrive to see her.

The group anticipates Abhishek's entry, adding a lighthearted touch to the anticipation.

Salman Khan next lightens the mood by joking with Pooja, mentioning nobody came to see her as well.

Camera captures contestants and families, spreading joy among the finalists.

Salman Teases Bigg Boss OTT 2 Pairs

Salman playfully refers to Abhishek, Bebika, and Jiya, calling the show a 'matrimony'.

He then teases Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev about their hands touching gently while reaching for the mic.

Pooja-Bebika Dance Together

Pooja and Bebika showcase a villain-angel duo in energetic performances.

They Dance together on "Hawa Hawaai" and "Aga Baai," adding the blast of entertainment to the finale.

Pooja Bhatt OUT Of The Race

Salman Khan announces the end of one contestant's journey, keeping everyone on edge.

Jad Hadid predicts Manisha's exit; she acknowledges his choice beforehand.

Salman addresses Pooja, declaring this season will bear her name.

He reveals her as the 5th finalist; Pooja steps out to the stage.

Salman queries Pooja about the potential winner; she names Elvish.

Abhishek Arrives

Elvish, Manisha, and Bebika bring Abhishek from the confession room.

Rapper Badshah is invited by Salman to perform on the stage.

Krushna Abhishek's Comedic Entry

Comedian Krushna Abhishek spices up the show by stepping on stage as Jackie Shroff, humorously expressing a desire to marry Pooja.

His entertaining act leaves everyone in splits, with witty remarks about Abhi's potential new sister-in-law.

Krushna playfully assures Palak Puraswani that if there were a week-long Bigg Boss, she would undoubtedly emerge as the victor.

Salman's Surprise

Host Salman Khan introduces the fathers of Bebika, Elvish, Abhi, and Manisha, each standing next to boxes marked with finalists' names.

Amid the excitement, Salman reveals that three boxes contain "safe" plaques, while one does not, leading to a tense moment of revelation.

Bebika Dhurve OUT Next

The box without the safe plaque belongs to Bebika, resulting in her securing the 4th position and bidding farewell to the BB House.

Elvish, Abhishek, and Manisha celebrate their winning position as top 3 finalists of the season.