Bigg Boss OTT 2 August 13 LIVE Updates: Abhishek Malhan Insecure, Tony Kakkar Arrives With Surprise For Manisha Rani

Bigg Boss OTT 2 August 13, 2023 (Day 57) episode commences with contestants waking up to the morning song realising it's their last day inside the house.

Bebika - Manisha's Friendship

Bebika asks Manisha about continuing their friendship outside the Bigg Boss house. Manisha affirms her interest in maintaining the bond and emphasizes her lack of grudges.

Bebika attempts to speak negatively about Abhishek to Pooja Bhatt, who dismisses the conversation calling it 'uninteresting'.

Playful Exchanges & Mockery

Elvish playfully asks Bebika to read his hand, prompting Abhi to mock Elvish's belief in palmistry.

Pooja Bhatt shares her parents' love story with Bebika, highlighting how their relationship evolved over the years despite Mahesh Bhatt having a second family.

Pooja playfully connects her parents' love story to the movie 'Ashiqui', suggesting it's based on their experiences.

Light-hearted Commentary and Jokes

Pooja Bhatt offers her perspective that Manisha might not fit the role of a traditional heroine, leading to a discussion on Manisha's flirting skills, which she labels 'unreal'.

Abhishek humorously speculates about Manisha's chances of winning, and Manisha counters by playfully stating that if she wins, Abhi would be amazed.

Both Manisha and Abhishek share lighthearted expressions of happiness for each other's successes and even for Elvish.

Celebrating the Top 5 Contestants

Bigg Boss wishes the top 5 contestants, highlighting their incredible journey in the house.

He further informs that a special evening is prepared in the garden area for the contestants, creating excitement.

Star-Studded Guest Performance

Audience spot prompts contestants' rush to the garden area.

Asees Kaur and Tony Kakkar enter the BB house as evening guests.

Asees performs 'Ve Kamleya' for Pooja Bhatt, adding a special touch to the night.

Romantic song leads to a charming dance performance by Elvish and Manisha next, joined by Tony Kakkar who admires Manisha Rani.

Contestants groove to Asees's tunes, enjoying their last night in the BB house.

Tony Kakkar's Energetic Performance

Tony Kakkar takes the stage with 'Coca-Cola' song, igniting the atmosphere.

Manisha Rani joins Tony on stage, their playful chemistry seems evident.

Tony offers video song collaboration with Manisha after leaving the house.

He appreciates Elvish's fanbase and generosity and suggests a joint performance.

Elvish and Tony perform 'Senorita,' blending their talents.

Tony's hit song '12 Ladke' lights up the stage with Pooja's energetic participation.

Bigg Boss expresses gratitude to Tony Kakkar and Asees Kaur for their memorable presence.

Manisha feels overwhelmed seeing Elvish's huge fan following, while he shares that he prefers to stay grounded and humble.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 August 13, 2023 episode ends!