Abhishek Malhan Shares FIRST Message For Fans After BB OTT 2 Finale From Hospital Bed: 'Don't Feel I Deserve This...'

Social media sensation Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan was one of the most loved contestants on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. However, he fell short of votes and ended up to be the first runner-up as Elvish Yadav triumphed with the trophy. However, as the winner stepped out and interacted with the media, Abhishek was rushed to the hospital as he was unwell.

Abhishek fell sick and was admitted to the hospital a day before the grand finale and hence, he could not even perform at the mega event.

He was discharged from the hospital for a few hours so that he could attend the finale, but as soon as it ended, he skipped the celebrations and rushed back to get himself treated.

Abhishek Malhan's first message for fans

Post the finale, Abhishek took to his Instagram handle to share his first video as the show ended, and thanked his fans for all the support.

In the video, he stated that although he could not win the trophy, he is overwhelmed with the love. "I swear to God, I don't feel I deserve this. Thank you to everyone," he said.

He apologised to the media for not being able to interact with them as she straightaway reached the hospital from the Bigg Boss OTT 2 sets. He promised to speak to them at length once he recovered.

"Whoever supported me, I know I disappointed you as I could not win the trophy, but I did my best. Whatever I could do inside the house, I did. The love I received from you all is my trophy," he said.

He also congratulated Elvish for his win.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale

The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 was held on August 14, Monday, and the top 5 contestants to reach the D-Day were Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav.

Pooja was the first one to be evicted during the grand finale, followed by Bebika. Manisha ended up to be the second runner up, with the ultimate showdown being between Abhishek and Elvish.

The audience erupted with joy as Elvish was announced to be the winner and Abhishek was seen hugging him too.

