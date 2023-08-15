 Abhishek Malhan Shares FIRST Message For Fans After BB OTT 2 Finale From Hospital Bed: 'Don't Feel I Deserve This...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAbhishek Malhan Shares FIRST Message For Fans After BB OTT 2 Finale From Hospital Bed: 'Don't Feel I Deserve This...'

Abhishek Malhan Shares FIRST Message For Fans After BB OTT 2 Finale From Hospital Bed: 'Don't Feel I Deserve This...'

Abhishek fell sick and was admitted to the hospital a day before the grand finale and hence, he could not even perform at the mega event.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 10:56 AM IST
article-image

Social media sensation Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan was one of the most loved contestants on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. However, he fell short of votes and ended up to be the first runner-up as Elvish Yadav triumphed with the trophy. However, as the winner stepped out and interacted with the media, Abhishek was rushed to the hospital as he was unwell.

Abhishek fell sick and was admitted to the hospital a day before the grand finale and hence, he could not even perform at the mega event.

He was discharged from the hospital for a few hours so that he could attend the finale, but as soon as it ended, he skipped the celebrations and rushed back to get himself treated.

Read Also
Salman Khan Recalls Cleaning Toilets In Jail During Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale: 'Koi Kaam Chhota Nahi...
article-image

Abhishek Malhan's first message for fans

Post the finale, Abhishek took to his Instagram handle to share his first video as the show ended, and thanked his fans for all the support.

In the video, he stated that although he could not win the trophy, he is overwhelmed with the love. "I swear to God, I don't feel I deserve this. Thank you to everyone," he said.

He apologised to the media for not being able to interact with them as she straightaway reached the hospital from the Bigg Boss OTT 2 sets. He promised to speak to them at length once he recovered.

"Whoever supported me, I know I disappointed you as I could not win the trophy, but I did my best. Whatever I could do inside the house, I did. The love I received from you all is my trophy," he said.

He also congratulated Elvish for his win.

Read Also
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner: Elvish Yadav Wins Salman Khan's Show, Takes Home ₹25 Lakh
article-image

Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale

The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 was held on August 14, Monday, and the top 5 contestants to reach the D-Day were Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav.

Pooja was the first one to be evicted during the grand finale, followed by Bebika. Manisha ended up to be the second runner up, with the ultimate showdown being between Abhishek and Elvish.

The audience erupted with joy as Elvish was announced to be the winner and Abhishek was seen hugging him too.

Read Also
Abhishek Malhan Hospitalised Ahead Of Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale? Sister Shares Health Update
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

From Kajol To Sidharth Malhotra, Celebs Change Their DP To Tricolour On Independence Day 2023

From Kajol To Sidharth Malhotra, Celebs Change Their DP To Tricolour On Independence Day 2023

‘Disgusting’: Singer AP Dhillon SLAMMED For Wearing ‘Tricolour’ Shoes 

‘Disgusting’: Singer AP Dhillon SLAMMED For Wearing ‘Tricolour’ Shoes 

OMG 2 Child Actor Aarush Varma Files Petition To Get Rid Of ‘A’ Certificate: ‘Never Felt...

OMG 2 Child Actor Aarush Varma Files Petition To Get Rid Of ‘A’ Certificate: ‘Never Felt...

Elvish Yadav On Politicians Supporting Him To Win Bigg Boss OTT 2: 'I Am Shocked' 

Elvish Yadav On Politicians Supporting Him To Win Bigg Boss OTT 2: 'I Am Shocked' 

Gadar 2 Success Bash: Sunny Deol, Jeetendra, Rakesh Roshan & Others Celebrate In Mumbai

Gadar 2 Success Bash: Sunny Deol, Jeetendra, Rakesh Roshan & Others Celebrate In Mumbai