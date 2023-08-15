Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Says THIS About Participating In Season 17 Of Salman Khan’s Show

Haryana's beloved YouTuber, Elvish Yadav, emerged victorious as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 on Monday, marking a thrilling culmination to a season packed with drama and entertainment.

Despite joining the show midway, Elvish's unparalleled popularity propelled him to clinch the coveted trophy, ultimately triumphing over fellow finalist Abhishek Malhan.

In an exclusive conversation with a prominent news portal, Elvish Yadav candidly shared insights into his transformative journey on the show.

Reflecting on his time inside the Bigg Boss house, the newly crowned champion acknowledged making mistakes and evolving from them. He emphasized, "Patience and anger management. Also, I realized how important it is to spend more time with your family. Gharwalon ke sath aur zada time spend karna chahiye."

ELVISH CALLS SALMAN KHAN 'ELDER BROTHER'

Regarding his interactions with the iconic host, Salman Khan, Elvish warmly revealed the star's mentorship role. He described Salman Khan as an elder brother who offered guidance with immense affection. "Unhone bahut hi pyaar se samjhaya. Aur sirf ek baar hi nahi, he actually guided me a number of times. And when I went emotional, he also told me to not take things to heart. Salman bhai never scolded me & just gave me love as well as motivation."

Elvish Yadav also highlighted the precious connections he forged with his fellow contestants during his time in the Bigg Boss house. He shared, "Sabka alag importance tha (everyone played a different role). With Pooja ji, I shared my life experiences, and so I did with Abhishek. With Manisha, I had a lot of fun while I made fun of Bebika. It was overall a beautiful journey for me."

ON WHETHER HE WOULD LIKE TO PARTICIPATE IN BIGG BOSS 17

Looking ahead, with his victory secured, Elvish's fans are already wondering about his potential participation in the upcoming Bigg Boss 17. When questioned about it, he responded, "Bigg Boss 17… Zarur dekhunga main bahar se (I will watch it on television for sure).

Honestly, I haven’t thought about it yet as I just stepped out. Also, I am on a break now and want to spend some time with my family. I spent too much time away from them and want to overcome that phase first."

The end of this remarkable journey not only rewarded Elvish Yadav with the winner's trophy but also a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. His time on the show was characterized by his laughter, witty one-liners, and an unmistakable ability to keep viewers entertained.

Apart from this, he was often called out by host Salman Khan for his derogatory comments on women inside the show.