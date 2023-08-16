Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Finally Breaks Silence On Not Meeting Abhishek Malhan In Hospital

Bigg Boss OTT 2 witnessed a battle YouTubers Abhishek Malhan, known as Fukra Insaan, and Elvish Yadav, after which latter took the trophy during finale. While Elvish emerged as the winner of Salman Khan’s controversial reality show, the aftermath of the competition has left social media buzzing with a divided opinions.

The buzz surrounding this face-off intensified as fans rallied behind their chosen champions. Some staunchly believed that Abhishek's journey deserved the winner's crown, sparking a polarizing discourse that traversed digital platforms.

The camaraderie between the two content creators, affectionately known as "bhaichaara," was a cornerstone of their journey, and its dynamics drew countless tweets and debates.

Adding fuel to the fiery exchange, Abhishek's recent hospitalization threw a spotlight on their relationship. Fellow contestants like Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve stayed by his side, but noticeably absent was Elvish Yadav.

ELVISH YADAV REVEALS WHY HE COULDN'T MEET ABHISHEK

Speculation was rife as to whether their bond had soured. Elvish Yadav has finally addressed the hospital visit controversy explaining his situation. In a candid video shared across social media, he explained the reason behind his absence & not meeting Abhishek at the hospital.

"Many have questioned why I didn't visit the hospital like everyone else. You might have noticed that I'm confined within these four walls. It's not by choice; it's because of the security protocols. Bigg Boss authorities have instructed me to stay put due to specific security reasons," Elvish clarified emphatically.

Furthermore, he affirmed that his ‘bhaichaara’ (brotherhood) with Abhishek remained steadfast.

ABHISHEK DISCHARGED FROM THE HOSPITAL

Meanwhile, Abhishek, who had been battling dengue, was discharged from the hospital and is en route to Delhi to reunite with his family. Speaking optimistically, he expressed gratitude for the support and revealed he was already missing his siblings.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)