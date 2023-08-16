 Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Finally Breaks Silence On Not Meeting Abhishek Malhan In Hospital
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Finally Breaks Silence On Not Meeting Abhishek Malhan In Hospital

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Finally Breaks Silence On Not Meeting Abhishek Malhan In Hospital

Speculation was rife as to whether their bond had soured. Elvish Yadav has finally addressed the hospital visit controversy explaining his situation.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 11:04 PM IST
article-image

Bigg Boss OTT 2 witnessed a battle YouTubers Abhishek Malhan, known as Fukra Insaan, and Elvish Yadav, after which latter took the trophy during finale. While Elvish emerged as the winner of Salman Khan’s controversial reality show, the aftermath of the competition has left social media buzzing with a divided opinions.

The buzz surrounding this face-off intensified as fans rallied behind their chosen champions. Some staunchly believed that Abhishek's journey deserved the winner's crown, sparking a polarizing discourse that traversed digital platforms. 

The camaraderie between the two content creators, affectionately known as "bhaichaara," was a cornerstone of their journey, and its dynamics drew countless tweets and debates.

Adding fuel to the fiery exchange, Abhishek's recent hospitalization threw a spotlight on their relationship. Fellow contestants like Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve stayed by his side, but noticeably absent was Elvish Yadav.

Read Also
Shiv Thakare On Elvish Yadav’s Bigg Boss OTT 2 Win: ‘Game Ke Maamle Mein Abhishek Ka Zaada...
article-image

 ELVISH YADAV REVEALS WHY HE COULDN'T MEET ABHISHEK

Speculation was rife as to whether their bond had soured. Elvish Yadav has finally addressed the hospital visit controversy explaining his situation. In a candid video shared across social media, he explained the reason behind his absence & not meeting Abhishek at the hospital.

"Many have questioned why I didn't visit the hospital like everyone else. You might have noticed that I'm confined within these four walls. It's not by choice; it's because of the security protocols. Bigg Boss authorities have instructed me to stay put due to specific security reasons," Elvish clarified emphatically.

Furthermore, he affirmed that his ‘bhaichaara’ (brotherhood) with Abhishek remained steadfast.

Read Also
Alia Bhatt Fangirls Over Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav; Latter Says 'I Love You'
article-image

ABHISHEK DISCHARGED FROM THE HOSPITAL

Meanwhile, Abhishek, who had been battling dengue, was discharged from the hospital and is en route to Delhi to reunite with his family. Speaking optimistically, he expressed gratitude for the support and revealed he was already missing his siblings.

Read Also
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Addresses Manisha Rani's Constant Flirting: 'I Tried to Make Her...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ranveer Singh, Mrunal Thakur, Badshah Join Global Star AP Dhillon At The Grand Premiere Of His...

Ranveer Singh, Mrunal Thakur, Badshah Join Global Star AP Dhillon At The Grand Premiere Of His...

Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Raj And DK Host Friends To Grand Premiere of Guns And Gulaabs:...

Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Raj And DK Host Friends To Grand Premiere of Guns And Gulaabs:...

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Finally Breaks Silence On Not Meeting Abhishek Malhan In...

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Finally Breaks Silence On Not Meeting Abhishek Malhan In...

‘Awesome Threesome’: Shah Rukh Khan Reacts After Watching Hrithik, Deepika & Anil's 'Fighter'...

‘Awesome Threesome’: Shah Rukh Khan Reacts After Watching Hrithik, Deepika & Anil's 'Fighter'...

WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor Flaunts Swanky New Range Rover Worth Over ₹3.50 Crore On Mumbai Streets

WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor Flaunts Swanky New Range Rover Worth Over ₹3.50 Crore On Mumbai Streets