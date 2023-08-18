Swara Bhasker Reshares Post Calling Out Alia Bhatt For Supporting BB OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav

Bollywood’s Rani aka Alia Bhatt has ignited a heated debate for her shoutout to Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav on instagram stories. The actress found herself at the centre of an online storm after fans took to their social media to criticise her actions.

It all began with a rather casual Instagram Stories 'Ask Me Anything' session by Alia on a sunny Wednesday. Amidst questions about her favourite ice cream flavor and dream travel destination, a curious fan popped the query, "Elvish Yadav ke bare mein kuchh ho jaye" (Say something about Elvish Yadav). In response, Alia posted a shoutout, accompanied by two red heart emojis, exclaiming "Systummm."

Seemingly harmless, right? Well, social media users quickly went into detective mode, unearthing past controversies involving Elvish and a well-known face, Swara Bhasker.

SWARA BHASKER VS ELVISH YADAV IN THE PAST

Actor Swara Bhasker herself entered the scene, retweeting a post that took Alia to task for endorsing Elvish.

The tweet in question accused Elvish Yadav of engaging in reprehensible behavior towards women, specifically referencing a 2021 Twitter feud between Elvish and Swara.

Screenshots of their heated exchange, where Elvish directed vulgar comments towards Swara, served as a stark reminder of the past.

This isn't the first time Alia has expressed her admiration for Elvish. Previously, during the promotion of her upcoming film, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,' Alia dubbed Elvish as the 'Rocky' of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, praising his quirky and entertaining personality.

ALIA BHATT'S WORK FRONT

In terms of professional front, Alia is riding high on success with her recent film 'Rocky Aur Rani' doing wonders at the box office. On the other hand, she has also made her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot in 'Hear of Stone', for which ger performace receive huge praises.

The actress now has Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.