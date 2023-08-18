Alia Bhatt Requests Filmmakers To Cast Her & Kareena Kapoor In A Film; Karan Johar Reacts

Actress Alia Bhatt shared a couple of pictures with Kareena Kapoor Khan and requested filmmakers to cast them together in a film. Taking to her official Instagram account on Friday (August 18), Alia gave a glimpse of their preparation for a shoot. However, it is not known what they were shooting for.

Expressing her desire to work with movie, Alia wrote in the caption, "Can it get any better… 😉 P.S. Can someone please cast us in a film together…although we may spend most of our time on set reflecting."

Soon after she shared the post, Karan Johar commented, "We need a film with this cast," along with a red heart emoticon. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Poo square."

Check out their photos here:

