Here's Why Alia Bhatt Was Missing From Heart Of Stone Promotions With Gal Gadot

Alia Bhatt recently made her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone which starred Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead roles. The actress, who essayed the role of Keya Dhawan in it, however, skipped the promotions of her spy action thriller and now recently, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star revealed the real reason behind her absence.

During a recent 'Ask Me' Anything session on Instagram, Alia revealed, "As a team, we stand behind the SAG-AFTRA strike, and as a mark of solidarity, we haven't been promoting the movie."

Further, she also thanked the fans for all the love she has been receiving for Heart Of Stone. “However I’ve been seeing all your messages and the outpouring of love!! Thankful for you all and sending all the love right back to you,” she concluded.

She also revealed how she handles work and her baby Raha as a new mom. A user asked, "How are handling work and baby as a new mom? I feel so guilty at times." Alia said, "Parenting is a lifelong role.. I don't think you can ever have all the answers or be perfect.. all I strive to do is live each day with love and only love .. because there's no such thing as too much love."

Meanwhile, apart from Heart Of Stone, Alia is basking in the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-starring Ranveer Singh. The star cast also included Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog.

Alia will star next in Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.