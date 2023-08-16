 Here's Why Alia Bhatt Was Missing From Heart Of Stone Promotions With Gal Gadot
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentHere's Why Alia Bhatt Was Missing From Heart Of Stone Promotions With Gal Gadot

Here's Why Alia Bhatt Was Missing From Heart Of Stone Promotions With Gal Gadot

Alia Bhatt, who is currently basking in the success of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, recently revealed why she didn't promote Heart of Stone.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 07:59 PM IST
article-image
Alia Bhatt reveals why she didn't promote Heart of Stone. | Photo Via Instagram

Alia Bhatt recently made her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone which starred Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead roles. The actress, who essayed the role of Keya Dhawan in it, however, skipped the promotions of her spy action thriller and now recently, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star revealed the real reason behind her absence.

During a recent 'Ask Me' Anything session on Instagram, Alia revealed, "As a team, we stand behind the SAG-AFTRA strike, and as a mark of solidarity, we haven't been promoting the movie."

Further, she also thanked the fans for all the love she has been receiving for Heart Of Stone. “However I’ve been seeing all your messages and the outpouring of love!! Thankful for you all and sending all the love right back to you,” she concluded.

Read Also
Heart of Stone Review: This Heart Melts For The Versatile Alia Bhatt
article-image

She also revealed how she handles work and her baby Raha as a new mom. A user asked, "How are handling work and baby as a new mom? I feel so guilty at times." Alia said, "Parenting is a lifelong role.. I don't think you can ever have all the answers or be perfect.. all I strive to do is live each day with love and only love .. because there's no such thing as too much love."

Read Also
Alia Bhatt On Shooting Rocky Aur Rani Song Tum Kya Mile Post Pregnancy: 'It Was Raha's First Trip To...
article-image

Meanwhile, apart from Heart Of Stone, Alia is basking in the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-starring Ranveer Singh. The star cast also included Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog.

Alia will star next in Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Read Also
Zoya Akhtar Finally REACTS To Reports Of Jee Le Zaraa Getting Shelved After Priyanka Chopra's Exit
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shah Rukh Khan Credits Gauri For Daughter Suhana's Upbringing, Says 'But The Dimple Is Mine'

Shah Rukh Khan Credits Gauri For Daughter Suhana's Upbringing, Says 'But The Dimple Is Mine'

EXO's Chen To Organise Wedding Ceremony In October After 3 Years Of Marriage

EXO's Chen To Organise Wedding Ceremony In October After 3 Years Of Marriage

Saif Ali Khan’s Sister Saba Pataudi Shares Her First Ever Reel Wishing Him On 53rd Birthday; WATCH

Saif Ali Khan’s Sister Saba Pataudi Shares Her First Ever Reel Wishing Him On 53rd Birthday; WATCH

Here's Why Alia Bhatt Was Missing From Heart Of Stone Promotions With Gal Gadot

Here's Why Alia Bhatt Was Missing From Heart Of Stone Promotions With Gal Gadot

Alia Bhatt Fangirls Over Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav; Latter Says 'I Love You'

Alia Bhatt Fangirls Over Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav; Latter Says 'I Love You'