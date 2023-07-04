Alia Bhatt On Shooting Rocky Aur Rani Song Tum Kya Mile Post Pregnancy: 'It Was Raha's First Trip To Kashmir'

Actress Alia Bhatt has shared her experience of shooting for the romantic song Tum Kya Mile from her upcoming film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani post pregnancy. Alia and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in November 2022.

The actress had jetted off to Kashmir just a couple of months after giving birth to Raha.

Alia opens up about shooting Tum Kya Mile post pregnancy

On Tuesday, after sharing the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia conducted an Ask me Anything session on her Instagram account and answered several questions regarding her upcoming film.

Reacting to a question about shooting Tum Kya Mile post pregnancy, Alia shared an unseen still from the film on her Instagram story and wrote, "This was from the last day of shoot.. I look tired but satisfied! Going back to work as a new mom in any profession will never be easy.. you feel various emotions all at once not to mention the major physical difference in ur energy.. but I am very grateful & feel very privileged and supported by a team and crew that was understanding. I feel for new mothers everywhere... especially those who have to resume work immediately Postpartum cause it's never easy."

Alia added, "Vaibhavi mam would try plan her shots according to my nursing schedule, and my mom sister were baby sitting whenever I was away!!! But it was my baby girls first trip to Kashmir and seeing the mountains through her eyes was just everything."

Alia tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022, and she announced pregnancy in June 2022. On November 6, last year, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, named Raha. The power couple are yet to disclose the face of their little angel.

Talking about Tum Kya Mile, the song is from Karan Johar's next directorial film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in which Alia will be seen opposite actor Ranveer Singh.

On Tuesday, the makers of the film unveiled the official trailer of the film which received massive response from the audience.

The trailer took us into the lives of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, whose lifestyles are diametrically opposed. While Rocky is a Punjabi lad from a wealthy Punjabi family, Rani comes from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above all else. And they fall in love but soon the couple realizes that their families don't like each other. Then Rocky and Rani decide to 'switch' and live with each other families to impress them.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28. It also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

Read Also Alia Bhatt Enjoys Sunday Brunch Date With Sister Shaheen In Mumbai