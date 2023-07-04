Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani Trailer: Alia-Ranveer's Love Story Has To Pass The Crucial Family Test

After much anticipation, Karan Johar has finally unveiled the trailer of his upcoming directorial, ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. The film, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the titular roles, promises to usher love, family drama and humour with its fresh narrative and stellar star cast in the classic Dharma style.

With it’s grand teaser and the soul-stirring melody ‘Tum Kya Mile' which is ruling the music charts, KJo already gave the audience a glimpse of the dramatic world he has created. Now, with the official trailer's release, fans are left spellbound as they get a deeper insight into the world of Rocky and Rani and their "prem kahaani".

Watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer

Starring the powerhouse of talent, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, this film sees them reunite on-screen with their undeniable chemistry.

Going by the trailer, the film is set to revolve around a highly-educated and sophisticated Rani Chatterjee, opposite a brash and spoilt Rocky Randhawa. While the two will eventually fall in love, the bigger task will be to convince their families of their love story.

The trailer starts off with some humorous scenes, but as it proceeds, fans can get a glimpse of the twists and turns that the love story will take in the film.

Laced with grand sets, glamorous outfits, dramatic events, humour, romance, and family sentiments, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promises to be a quintessential Dharma film.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Apart from Alia and Ranveer, the film also features legendary actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi bringing in their seasoned prowess on-screen.

Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions present A Dharma Productions film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta.

The film is all set to hit the big screen on July 28, 2023.