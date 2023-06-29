Alia Bhatt Recreates Rocky Aur Rani's Tum Kya Mile On The Beach During Dubai Vacation; Watch Video

Actress Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her much-awaited film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh. The first song from the film, Tum Kya Mile, was recently released by the makers and it has been trending ever since.

On Thursday, Alia shared a video from a Dubai beach in which she is seen lip-syncing to the song. For those unversed, the actress is enjoying a vacation with actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor in Dubai. A few days back, they were spotted at Mumbai airport before they jetted off for their holiday.

In the video, Alia is seen wearing a white floral print dress. She flaunted her no make-up look as she sang the lyrics. "Pehle pahado mein aur ab beach pe… hum toh gaate rahenge #TumKyaMile," the actress captioned her post.

Check out the video here:

The romantic track is crooned by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. While the music has been composed by Pritam, Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics.

Tum Kya Mile captures the essence of love and the soothing chemistry between Ranveer and Alia on-screen. The actress is seen dancing in chiffon sarees with Ranveer amidst snow-clad mountains.

Recently, Karan Johar unveiled the first official teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi are also a part of the film.

The one-minute teaser does not disclose much about the film. Set to the melodious tune of Tum Kya Mile, the clip captures the essence of Rocky and Rani's love story.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promises to be a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, blending Johar's storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur and music. The film marks Karan's return to director's chair after over six years. The film will hit the theatres on July 28.

