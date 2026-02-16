Siddhant Chaturvedi On 10 Years In Bollywood: 'Choices I've Made Are Purest, Not Without Any Malice Or Shortcuts'

Siddhant Chaturvedi On 10 Years In Bollywood | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who rose to fame with Zoya Akhtar's 2019 film Gully Boy alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has completed 10 years in the film industry. Since then, he has starred in films like Phone Bhoot, Gehraiyaan, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Recently, Siddhant reflected on his journey, saying he has succeeded as an outsider without much 'networking and PR,' believing honesty to his craft is key.

Siddhant Chaturvedi On 10 Years In Bollywood

Speaking to PTI, Siddhant said, "I'm bad with networking and PR. I don't know how to position myself. Isn't my work the method of telling people the authenticity I have? The only way I keep myself not corrupted is to know what corruption is and coming from nowhere, I've seen everything. I feel innocence, purity, authenticity and minimalism are going to be the new way of life in the next 15 years. We've maximised the world with information and everybody is a superstar."

'Honesty Is The Only Tool That I Have'

He stated that the choices he has made as an actor may not be the most commercial, but he is aware that they were done with the purest intentions, 'not without malice or shortcuts', adding that honesty is the only tool he has, and acting is where he gives his 100 percent, detaches, and fully immerses himself into the world of the character.

Work Front

On the work front, Siddhant is gearing up for the release of Do Deewane Seher Mein, starring Mrunal Thakur in the lead, which is slated to hit the cinemas on February 20.

The film also stars Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza, and others.