 Swara Bhasker Shares UNSEEN Wedding Video On 3rd Anniversary With Fahad Ahmad: 'May We Always Find Each Other Despite Chaos...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSwara Bhasker Shares UNSEEN Wedding Video On 3rd Anniversary With Fahad Ahmad: 'May We Always Find Each Other Despite Chaos...'

Swara Bhasker Shares UNSEEN Wedding Video On 3rd Anniversary With Fahad Ahmad: 'May We Always Find Each Other Despite Chaos...'

Actress Swara Bhasker and her husband, politician Fahad Ahmad, celebrated three years of marriage on February 16. Sharing photos from their court marriage and an unseen walima video, Swara wrote, "It's been 3 years!!! May we find each other, hold each other, honour each other and love each other for all the years to come." The couple welcomed their daughter Raabiyaa in September 2023.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 05:46 PM IST
article-image
Swara Bhasker Celebrates 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Fahad Ahmad | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Swara Bhasker and her husband, politician Fahad Ahmad, celebrated three years of marital bliss on Monday, February 16, 2026. The couple had registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act and publicly announced it with a heartfelt video on February 16, 2023.

Swara Bhasker Celebrates 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Fahad Ahmad

On their wedding anniversary, Swara shared photos with Fahad from their court marriage, including an unseen video from their walima (reception), and wrote, "And just like that.. it’s been 3 years!!! Happy three to us @fahadzirarahmad May we always find each other despite the chaos, the crowds, the bickering (lol), the logistics and even in the hard times.. May we find each other, hold each other, honour each other and love each other for all the years to come."

"So lucky to have this life with you! Last pic being most representative of our marriage," she added.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi To Visit Israel On February 25-26; Benjamin Netanyahu Says 'Will Discuss All Sorts Of Cooperation'
PM Modi To Visit Israel On February 25-26; Benjamin Netanyahu Says 'Will Discuss All Sorts Of Cooperation'
India's Youngest Organ Donor, 10-Month-Old Baby From Kerala, Saves Around Five Lives
India's Youngest Organ Donor, 10-Month-Old Baby From Kerala, Saves Around Five Lives
Siddhant Chaturvedi On 10 Years In Bollywood: 'Choices I've Made Are Purest, Not Without Any Malice Or Shortcuts'
Siddhant Chaturvedi On 10 Years In Bollywood: 'Choices I've Made Are Purest, Not Without Any Malice Or Shortcuts'
TN NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Allotment Published; Document Verification Until Feb 18
TN NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Allotment Published; Document Verification Until Feb 18
Read Also
'Girl Crush Advocate': Swara Bhasker Changes X Bio Amid Backlash Over 'Everyone Is Bisexual' Comment
article-image

Fahad also shared photo with Swara and wrote, "Three years of marriage, and I can honestly say — I’m a better man because of you. You’ve shaped my patience, strengthened my character, and deepened my commitment — not just to us, but to every cause I believe in. Your love gives me direction. Your strength gives me purpose. Happy 3rd anniversary to the woman who made me better in every way."

Read Also
Swara Bhasker Hits Back At Troll Who Called Her Husband Fahad Ahmad 'Chhapri' & 'Street Vendor From...
article-image

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Raabiyaa, in September 2023.

Swara and Fahad were seen together in the reality show, Pati Patni Aur Panga, where real-life celebrity couples were put through tasks and playful challenges.

The show also featured celebrity couples like Hina Khan & Rocky Jaiswal, Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla, Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani, Debina Bonnerjee & Gurmeet Choudhary, Geeta Phogat & Pawan Kumar, and Sudesh Lehri & Mamta Lehri. Later, former couple Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya also joined the show.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Siddhant Chaturvedi On 10 Years In Bollywood: 'Choices I've Made Are Purest, Not Without Any Malice...
Siddhant Chaturvedi On 10 Years In Bollywood: 'Choices I've Made Are Purest, Not Without Any Malice...
Rajpal Yadav Gets Bail: Actor's Brother Says 'Our Good Days Are Yet To Come' - Watch Video
Rajpal Yadav Gets Bail: Actor's Brother Says 'Our Good Days Are Yet To Come' - Watch Video
Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2: Who Dies In Upcoming Episodes, John Kilmartin Or King? Speculations...
Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2: Who Dies In Upcoming Episodes, John Kilmartin Or King? Speculations...
Swara Bhasker Shares UNSEEN Wedding Video On 3rd Anniversary With Fahad Ahmad: 'May We Always Find...
Swara Bhasker Shares UNSEEN Wedding Video On 3rd Anniversary With Fahad Ahmad: 'May We Always Find...
Priyanka Chopra's Cousin Meerra Chopraa 'Tortured & Harassed' By Air India Staff After Missing...
Priyanka Chopra's Cousin Meerra Chopraa 'Tortured & Harassed' By Air India Staff After Missing...