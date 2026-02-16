Swara Bhasker Shares UNSEEN Wedding Video On 3rd Anniversary With Fahad Ahmad: 'May We Always Find Each Other Despite Chaos...'

Swara Bhasker Celebrates 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Fahad Ahmad | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Swara Bhasker and her husband, politician Fahad Ahmad, celebrated three years of marital bliss on Monday, February 16, 2026. The couple had registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act and publicly announced it with a heartfelt video on February 16, 2023.

On their wedding anniversary, Swara shared photos with Fahad from their court marriage, including an unseen video from their walima (reception), and wrote, "And just like that.. it’s been 3 years!!! Happy three to us @fahadzirarahmad May we always find each other despite the chaos, the crowds, the bickering (lol), the logistics and even in the hard times.. May we find each other, hold each other, honour each other and love each other for all the years to come."

"So lucky to have this life with you! Last pic being most representative of our marriage," she added.

Fahad also shared photo with Swara and wrote, "Three years of marriage, and I can honestly say — I’m a better man because of you. You’ve shaped my patience, strengthened my character, and deepened my commitment — not just to us, but to every cause I believe in. Your love gives me direction. Your strength gives me purpose. Happy 3rd anniversary to the woman who made me better in every way."

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Raabiyaa, in September 2023.

Swara and Fahad were seen together in the reality show, Pati Patni Aur Panga, where real-life celebrity couples were put through tasks and playful challenges.

The show also featured celebrity couples like Hina Khan & Rocky Jaiswal, Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla, Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani, Debina Bonnerjee & Gurmeet Choudhary, Geeta Phogat & Pawan Kumar, and Sudesh Lehri & Mamta Lehri. Later, former couple Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya also joined the show.