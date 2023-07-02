Alia Bhatt Enjoys Sunday Brunch Date With Sister Shaheen In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 02, 2023

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was spotted enjoying a cosy brunch date with her sister Shaheen Bhatt on Sunday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The new mommy stepped out in the Mumbai rains to spend some quality time with her sister



Alia looked radiant in a brown co-ord set



Shaheen, on the other hand, kept it casual in a pink sweatshirt and jeans



Alia was seen all smiles as she made her way towards her car through the sea of shutterbugs



On the work front, Alia will be next seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'



The film is scheduled to release on July 29



It also stars Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra



Alia is also set to mark her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone



