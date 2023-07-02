Alia Bhatt Enjoys Sunday Brunch Date With Sister Shaheen In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 02, 2023
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was spotted enjoying a cosy brunch date with her sister Shaheen Bhatt on Sunday
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The new mommy stepped out in the Mumbai rains to spend some quality time with her sister
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Alia looked radiant in a brown co-ord set
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Shaheen, on the other hand, kept it casual in a pink sweatshirt and jeans
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Alia was seen all smiles as she made her way towards her car through the sea of shutterbugs
Photo by Varinder Chawla
On the work front, Alia will be next seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The film is scheduled to release on July 29
Photo by Varinder Chawla
It also stars Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Alia is also set to mark her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Thanks For Reading!