 Priyanka Chopra's Cousin Meerra Chopraa 'Tortured & Harassed' By Air India Staff After Missing Flight Despite Being At Airport
Air India responded to her complaint on the social media platform. However, Meerra Chopraa refuted the airline’s clarification and maintained that no such communication was received

Ria SharmaUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 05:40 PM IST
article-image

Actress Meerra Chopraa, who is also a cousin of global star Priyanka Chopra, publicly criticised Air India over what she described as a deeply unpleasant travel experience. On Monday (February 16), Meerra took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express her frustration after allegedly missing a domestic flight despite being at the airport.

In her post, she wrote, “Can domestic travel ever be comfortable. @airindia I missed my flight sitting at the airport. You changed the gate without informing, no call, no email, no call. Booked a new flight and nobody from @airindia is bothered to help regarding a new flight. Tortured and harassed by airport staff. A new low by @airindia.”

She further criticised the airline’s staff and service standards, adding, “I am sorry to say but its a very sad state of affairs with the quality of staff @airindia has. Untrained people who cant handle crisis. How can we depend our travel and business to such a low level airlines.”

Air India responded to her complaint on the social media platform, stating, “Dear Ms. Chopra, we understand that missing a flight can be quite stressful. The gate was changed due to operational reasons, and a notification regarding the change was sent to your registered contact details. Since you have now booked a different flight, please let us know if you need any further assistance.”

However, Meerra refuted the airline’s clarification and maintained that no such communication was received.

She replied, “Nothing was sent to me. In fact your staff at the gate didn't even care to inform me that the gate was changed, i asked them twice And your ground staff was extremely unprofessional and rude. Instead of helping me with my new flight, they preferred saying 'We r sorry we cant help you'. Who does that?? Does customer service means anything to @airindia . Untrained and uncouth staff is the problem this company has.”

article-image

Meanwhile, on the work front, Meerra was last seen in the film Safed, starring Barkha Bisht, Chhaya Kadam and Jameel Khan, among others. It was written, directed and produced by Sandeep Singh.

