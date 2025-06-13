Meerraa Chopraa Demands Refund For Cancelling Air India Flight Over Safety Concerns After Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Netizens Call Her 'Stupid'

Actress Meerraa Chopraa, Priyanka Chopra's cousin, lashed out at Air India for refusing to refund a flight ticket following safety concerns raised in the wake of the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash. Hours after the crash, Meerraa called the airlines 'insensitive' and said they did not cooperate after she asked for a refund for cancelling her husband's flight to Dubai. However, she got trolled as netizens reminded her that it isn't a valid reason to get a refund.

Taking to her X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Meera expressed her disappointment over the airline’s handling of the situation.

She wrote, "#AirIndia insensitivity is beyond shocking..My husband is scheduled to travel to Dubai on 15th June on @airindia and we wanted to cancel the flight due to the lack of safety measures. But Air India declined to refund any amount citing no advisory has come to them."

Mentioning about her past pride in the airline, she added, "We all took pride in flying Air India as it’s our national airline run by reputed Tata group but it’s beyond disappointing what happened today and how these guys are handling their customers who are afraid to travel now going forward. Shame on them! 240 people have lost their life on this carrier but @airindia doesn't really care."

Netizens remind Meerraa of 'rules'

Her post comes at a time when public trust in the airline has been shaken following the devastating accident in Ahmedabad, prompting many travellers to reconsider or cancel their bookings.

However, soon after she shared the post, netizens trolled her for asking the refund and a section of users also asked her to read the ticket cancellation policy.

"I think @airindia is right. You should have tried their redressal mechanism before posting this publicly. Did you read the ticket cancellation policy before booking? At least read it now," a user commented under her post.

"I think Air India is right here….. as per Rules you can cancel and get a full Refund if the Flight timing is changed….. not in this case…. I know people panic …. After MH370, a lot of them canceled on Malaysian Airlines but please know not all planes crash….. Follow the advisory," wrote another user.

Another comment read, "You chose to cancel for your own reasons beyond date of cancellation, so the airlines is not bound to refund you against the rules because of the recent adverse event. Also, the recent crash doesn’t imply that all their flights will. As of now we don’t even know the reason for the crash. If you are afraid then you just have to bear the loss."

Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad

The incident occurred on Thursday, June 12, when an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner with 242 passengers on board crashed just minutes after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.

The flight, bound for London, reportedly took off at 1:38 pm and sent out a mayday call by 1:39 pm. Within moments, the aircraft crashed into a building near the airport, causing devastation.