 Ahmedabad Plane Crash: 'My Heart Breaks...', Vishnu Manchu Postpones Kannappa Trailer Launch
The trailer of Kannappa was scheduled to be launched on June 13, 2025, at an event in Indore. However, after the Ahmedabad plane crash incident, Vishnu Manchu took to social media to inform everyone that the event has been cancelled, and the trailer release date has been postponed by a day.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 07:46 PM IST
The much-awaited trailer of Vishnu Manchu starrer Kannappa was all set to be launched at an event in Indore on June 13, 2025. However, after the Ahmedabad plane crash incident, the actor has decided to cancel the event and postpone the trailer release by a day. He took to X (Twitter) to mourn the demise of the people in the crash and also informed everyone about the new trailer launch date.

Vishnu tweeted, "My heart breaks for the lives lost in today’s Ahmedabad Air India crash. In deep mourning, we’re deferring the #Kanappa trailer release by one day and canceling tomorrow’s Indore pre‑release event. My prayers are with the families during this unimaginably difficult time (sic)."

Apart from Vishnu Manchu, Kannappa stars Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Madhoo. With a stellar star cast, the expectations from the film are quite high.

Everyone was eagerly waiting for the film's trailer, but now, fans of these actors need to wait for one more day to watch it.

Kannappa Release Date

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa is slated to release on June 27, 2025. It is a Telugu film, but will be dubbed and released in various languages like Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, and English.

South Actors React To Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Apart from Vishnu, many South actors have posted about the Ahmedabad plane crash on social media. Allu Arjun tweeted, "Heartbroken by the tragic Ahmedabad Air India flight crash. My deepest condolences to the families of the victims. May their souls rest in peace. Truly heart-wrenching."

Jr NTR wrote, "Deeply saddened by the Ahmedabad Air India flight crash. Prayers and strength to everyone affected. My thoughts are with the passengers, crew members, and their families."

The incident has shocked one and all.

