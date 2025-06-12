Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Shah Rukh Khan Is 'Heartbroken'; Writes, 'Prayers For The Victims, Their Families'

Instagram / X

On Thursday (June 12, 2025), we got the shocking news about an Air India plane crash that happened in Ahmedabad just a few minutes after it took off. The plane was flying to London, and there were 242 passengers on board. Many Bollywood celebs have reacted to the news, and now, Shah Rukh Khan has posted about it on X (Twitter). He wrote, "Absolutely heartbroken with the news about the crash in Ahmedabad… my prayers for the victims, their families and all affected."

This is not the first time Shah Rukh Khan has expressed his grief on social media. Whenever such horrific incidents take place in the country, the actor always posts about it.

Absolutely heartbroken with the news about the crash in Ahmedabad… my prayers for the victims, their families and all affected. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2025

Bollywood Celebs React To The Ahmedabad Plane Crash Incident

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, many actors like Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonu Sood, and others have posted about the incident on social media.

Akshay Kumar wrote, "Shocked and speechless at the Air India crash. Only prayers at this time."

Shocked and speechless at the Air India crash. Only prayers at this time 🙏 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 12, 2025

Kangana Ranaut tweeted, "अहमदाबाद विमान हादसे का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद एवं पीड़ादायक है। ईश्वर से सभी के सकुशल होने की कामना करती हूँ, ईश्वर इस संकट की घड़ी में सभी प्रभावित परिवारों को संबल प्रदान करें।"

अहमदाबाद विमान हादसे का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद एवं पीड़ादायक है।



ईश्वर से सभी के सकुशल होने की कामना करती हूँ, ईश्वर इस संकट की घड़ी में सभी प्रभावित परिवारों को संबल प्रदान करें। — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 12, 2025

Salman Khan's Event In Mumbai Cancelled After Ahmedabad Plane Crash Incident

Salman Khan was supposed to attend an event in Mumbai on Thursday, but the event was cancelled due to the plane crash. The organisers told the media at the event, "As you all know, a tragic incident occurred earlier in the day. It's a sad time for everybody. ISRL and Mr Salman Khan stand by united with the nation in these tough times. We have taken a responsible joint decision to reschedule this event as its not a time for celebration."

Meanwhile, Salman is yet to post anything about the incident on social media.