Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Salman Khan's Event In Mumbai Gets Cancelled; Organisers Say, 'Not A Time For Celebration'

Salman Khan was supposed to attend an event in Mumbai where he was going to be announced as the brand ambassador for the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL). However, after the Ahmedabad plane crash incident, the event was cancelled. The organisers at the event informed media about it.

They said, "As you all know, a tragic incident occurred earlier in the day. It's a sad time for everybody. ISRL and Mr Salman Khan stand united with the nation in these tough times. We have taken a responsible joint decision to reschedule this event as it's not a time for celebration."

"We stand by the nation united. All our condolences and prayers with the families of the dead," they added.

Bollywood Celebs Ahmedabad Plane Crash Incident

While Salman Khan has yet to post anything about the plane crash on social media, many Bollywood celebs like Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood, Janhvi Kapoor, and others have posted about the incident on Instagram and X.

Akshay Kumar wrote, "Shocked and speechless at the Air India crash. Only prayers at this time."

Shocked and speechless at the Air India crash. Only prayers at this time 🙏 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 12, 2025

Kangana Ranaut tweeted, "अहमदाबाद विमान हादसे का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद एवं पीड़ादायक है। ईश्वर से सभी के सकुशल होने की कामना करती हूँ, ईश्वर इस संकट की घड़ी में सभी प्रभावित परिवारों को संबल प्रदान करें।"

अहमदाबाद विमान हादसे का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद एवं पीड़ादायक है।



ईश्वर से सभी के सकुशल होने की कामना करती हूँ, ईश्वर इस संकट की घड़ी में सभी प्रभावित परिवारों को संबल प्रदान करें। — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 12, 2025

Parineeti Chopra also posted on X, "Can’t imagine the pain of the family members of the ill fated Air India flight today. Praying for God to give them strength during this time."

Can’t imagine the pain of the family members of the ill fated Air India flight today. Praying for God to give them strength during this time. 🙏 — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) June 12, 2025

Kajol also posted on X, "My heart goes out to all those families who are affected by the Air India crash. Sending prayers and love your way."

My heart goes out to all those families who are affected by the Air India crash. Sending prayers and love your way 🙏 — Kajol (@itsKajolD) June 12, 2025

The incident took place this afternoong and it has shocked one and all, and everyone is praying for the families who have lost their loved ones in this plane crash.