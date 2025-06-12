'Shaken, Trembling': Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Rupali Ganguly & Other Celebs Express Shock Over Ahmedabad Plane Crash

An Air India plane with 242 passengers on board crashed minutes after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Airport in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Thursday. The plane was flying to London. The incident sent shockwaves across the country and several celebs, including Janhvi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood, Parineeti Chopra, Rupali Ganguly, and others reacted to the horrifying mishap.

Akshay Kumar was among the first ones to express his shock and condolences. "Shocked and speechless at the Air India crash. Only prayers at this time (sic)," he wrote on X.

Shocked and speechless at the Air India crash. Only prayers at this time 🙏 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 12, 2025

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Shaken by the news of the Air India flight crash that took place shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad. The weight of such tragedies is impossible to put into words. Praying deeply for the passengers, the crew, and every family waiting for answers tonight (sic)."

Sonu Sood tweeted, "Prayers for Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad after take off to London (sic)."

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly took to her X handle and wrote, "The visuals of the plane crash in Ahmedabad are heart-wrenching, a heartfelt prayer for the safety of all passengers & Crew members (sic)."

"Devastating news of the Air India plane crash... making my heart sink reading about 242 persons on board. Praying for everyone's safety and recovery (sic)," Vicky Kaushal wrote.

Parineeti Chopra rued, "Can’t imagine the pain of the family members of the ill fated Air India flight today. Praying for God to give them strength during this time (sic)."

About Ahmedabad Plane Crash

The London-bound plane crashed minutes after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on June 12, Thursday. The flight took off at 1:38 pm, and reportedly crashed within two minutes.

The captain of the plane gave a mayday call at around 1:39 pm to the Air Traffic Control (ATC).

Visuals from the site of the crash have now gone viral in which Air India's Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft can be seen crashing into a building. If reports are to be believed, former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also on the flight.

Read Also Ahmedabad Plane Crash Caught On Camera; Horrific Visual Shows Moment When Aircraft Burst Into Flames

At least 30 people are feared dead the crash so far. More details are awaited. The exact reason behind the crash is yet to be ascertained.