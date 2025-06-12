Air India Ahmedabad-London Plane Crash: Check FULL List Of Passengers | X/ANI

Ahmedabad: A London-bound Air India flight carrying 242 people, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, crashed into a residential area near Meghani Nagar in Ahmedabad just minutes after takeoff. Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, departed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:38 PM on Thursday, 12 June, and went down moments later after issuing a distress signal.

Authorities have now released the passenger manifest, confirming the identities of over 200 individuals onboard. The list includes 215 economy class and 15 business class passengers, many of them citizens of India, the UK, and Portugal, alongside 12 crew members. Several families, elderly individuals, and young children were on the flight. Reports suggest over 100 casualties in the incident.

Some Confirmed Names on Passenger Manifest Include:

Mrs Amin A, Passport GBR 575663312, Seat 2H

Mr Pramukh Inanda, Passport IND Z7369421

Mr Dilip Mahendrabhai Patel, Passport IND Z3906675

Mr Swapnil Soni, Passport IND Z6712381

Mr Vallabh Nagji Agheda, Passport IND C9025946

Mr Manish Babu, Passport IND R8326463

Mr Dhir Baxi, Passport GBR 563474072

Ms Deepanshi Bhadouriya, Passport IND Z5948429

Mr Kalyanigaurav Brahmbhatt, Passport GBR 136898273

Mr Faizan Rafik, Passport IND T9788637

The manifest confirmed all passengers had cleared security and documentation at Gate 02 prior to departure.

Here's the complete list:

Technical Failure Suspected; Mayday Call Sent

According to sources in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the aircraft, registered VT-ANB, gave a ‘MAYDAY’ call to air traffic control shortly after departing from Runway 23. However, it soon lost communication. “Immediately after departure... the Aircraft fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter. Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site,” a DGCA source told reporters.

Air India, in a post on X, said, “Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad–London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest.”

The flight was also operating under codeshare SQ4939 with Singapore Airlines.

Updates on casualties are awaited as rescue operations continue in the affected residential zone.