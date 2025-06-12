 Ahmedabad Plane Crash Caught On Camera; Horrific Visual Shows Moment When Aircraft Burst Into Flames
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAhmedabad Plane Crash Caught On Camera; Horrific Visual Shows Moment When Aircraft Burst Into Flames

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Caught On Camera; Horrific Visual Shows Moment When Aircraft Burst Into Flames

Some unverified reports claimed that former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was among the passengers.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 03:18 PM IST
article-image

Horrifying footage has emerged of a London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft crashing near Ahmedabad Airport in Gujarat on Thursday afternoon, showing the moment the plane burst into flames upon impact.

Reports indicate that approximately 200 passengers were on board when the tragic incident occurred.

Initial estimates suggest that over 100 people may have lost their lives in the crash, though there has been no official confirmation of the death toll.

According to sources, the flight took off at 1:30 pm and crashed into a building within just two minutes. At least seven fire tenders rushed to the scene, with visuals circulating online showing thick black smoke engulfing the area after the crash.

FPJ Shorts
IIT Bombay Launches Online E-Postgraduate Diploma In Integrated Circuits Design In Partnership With Simplilearn
IIT Bombay Launches Online E-Postgraduate Diploma In Integrated Circuits Design In Partnership With Simplilearn
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Loses ₹10 Lakh Monthly Due To Worker Attendance Scam At Facility No 89, Alleges Labour Union
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Loses ₹10 Lakh Monthly Due To Worker Attendance Scam At Facility No 89, Alleges Labour Union
Blind BMC Employee Falls On Railway Track At Ambernath Station, MSF Jawan Swiftly Rescues Him (VIDEO)
Blind BMC Employee Falls On Railway Track At Ambernath Station, MSF Jawan Swiftly Rescues Him (VIDEO)
VIDEO: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Launches 'Slum Rehabilitation Authority, Brihanmumbai' Mobile App At Sahyadri Guest House
VIDEO: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Launches 'Slum Rehabilitation Authority, Brihanmumbai' Mobile App At Sahyadri Guest House
Read Also
Air India Plane With 242 Passengers Onboard Crashes Near Gujarat's Ahmedabad Airport While Take Off
article-image

Some unverified reports claimed that former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was among the passengers.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state’s Home Minister, and the Police Commissioner regarding the incident. Shah has assured full assistance from the Central government.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'We Are In Contact With Air India': Aircraft Manufacturer Boeing's First Reaction On Ahmedabad Crash

'We Are In Contact With Air India': Aircraft Manufacturer Boeing's First Reaction On Ahmedabad Crash

Uttar Pradesh News: Ayodhya To Honour Ram Mandir Movement Icons Through Naming Of Key Structures

Uttar Pradesh News: Ayodhya To Honour Ram Mandir Movement Icons Through Naming Of Key Structures

Ahmedabad Plane Tragedy: Air India Pilot Gave Mayday Call Before Crash; What is It? (EXPLAINED)

Ahmedabad Plane Tragedy: Air India Pilot Gave Mayday Call Before Crash; What is It? (EXPLAINED)

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Here's List Of India's Worst Aviation Disasters

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Here's List Of India's Worst Aviation Disasters

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Navi Mumbai's National Burns Center Keeps 20 Beds Ready For Emergency Cases;...

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Navi Mumbai's National Burns Center Keeps 20 Beds Ready For Emergency Cases;...