 Air India Plane With 242 Passengers Onboard Crashes Near Gujarat's Ahmedabad Airport While Take Off
An Air India plane with 242 passengers onboard crashed near Gujarat's Ahmedabad Airport on Thursday afternoon. The incident took place during take-off. afternoon.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 02:47 PM IST
article-image
Air India plane crashes in Ahmedabad | X/PTI_News

Ahmedabad: An Air India plane crashed near Gujarat's Ahmedabad Airport on Thursday afternoon. The incident took place during take-off. At the time of the incident there were 242 passengers onboard the London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft.

The flight took off at 1:30 pm and within two minutes it reportedly crashed into a building. At least seven fire tenders reached the spot. Visuals of black smoke engulfing the area after the crash surfaced online.

Several ambulances are also present at the spot. The injured are being shifted to hospitals.

Several people are feared dead in the crash. However, there is no official confirmation on the death toll. Some reports even claimed that former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was on the flight.

Visuals From Ahmedabad Hospital:

Amit Shah Speaks To Gujarat CM:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to the Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Home Minister and the Police Commissioner regarding the plane crash. He also assured to provide Central government assistance.

