 The Great Indian Kapil Show: Confirmed! Salman Khan To Be A Guest On Netflix's Show; Navjot Singh Sidhu Shares Pictures With Superstar
The Great Indian Kapil Show: Confirmed! Salman Khan To Be A Guest On Netflix's Show; Navjot Singh Sidhu Shares Pictures With Superstar

There were reports that Salman Khan will be seen as the first guest on The Great Indian Kapil Show. While there was no confirmation on it, Navjot Singh Sidhu, on Monday, took to Facebook to share some pictures of Salman from the sets. He captioned the post as, "With the Great khan , Sultan of Sultans !!! (sic)"

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 05:01 PM IST
article-image
The Great Indian Kapil Show is going to be back on Netflix with season 3. The shooting of the show has already started, and there were reports that the first guest on the show this season will be Salman Khan. Well, it looks like the reports are true as Navjot Singh Sidhu shared the pictures with the superstar on his Facebook account.

He captioned the pictures as, "With the Great khan , Sultan of Sultans !!!" In the pictures, Salman is seen with Sidhu, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kapil Sharma, and Sunil Grover. While Salman has been on Kapil's shows earlier on Television, this is for the first time when he will be seen as a guest on The Great Indian Kapil Show. Check out the pictures below...

article-image

Fans Excited To Watch Salman Khan On The Great Indian Kapil Show

Well, fans of the actor are super excited to watch him on the Netflix's show. A fan wrote, "#NavjotSinghSidhu drops some fun pictures with #SalmanKhan from the sets of #TheGreatIndianKapilShow!This Episode will break the Viewership Record on #NETFLIX."

Another fan tweeted, "Finally, Salman & SRK acts in front of the OG #SalmanKhan on the Kapil Sharma show Just imagine the laughter riot!" One more fan wrote, "Exciting new episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show! Salman Khan and Kapil Sharma bringing the laughter and fun!Huge viewership guaranteed!" Check out the tweets below...

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 Release Date

The Great Indian Kapil Show season 3 will premiere on June 21, 2025, and every Saturday, a new episode will come on Netflix. On Monday, it was announced Sidhu is making a comeback on the show, and he will be seen along with Archana.

The previous two seasons of The Great Indian Kapil Show had received a decent response, so let's see what response season 3 will get.

