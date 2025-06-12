 Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar Starrer Drops To Single-Digit Number On Wednesday
Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 5 had a good weekend, and even on Monday and Tuesday, the collections were impressive. However, on Wednesday, the film showed a drop and collected Rs. 8 crore, taking the six days total to Rs. 119.75 crore. The movie surely needs to show a huge jump at the box office during its second weekend. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 12:01 PM IST
Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, and Sonam Bajwa, had a good weekend at the box office. Although it showed a drop on Monday and Tuesday, it still collected a double-digit amount. However, on its sixth day, the movie collected a single-digit amount. According to sacnilk, on Wednesday, Housefull 5 collected Rs. 8 crore.

So, the collection of the film till now is Rs. 119.75 crore, which is strictly decent. Now, if the film shows a drop again on Thursday, then we can expect the first-week collection to be around Rs. 125 crore.

Housefull 5 Budget

Reportedly, Housefull 5 is made on a budget of Rs. 225 crore. So, it still needs a huge amount to surpass the budget. The Tarun Mansukhani directorial needs to show a huge jump at the box office during its second weekend.

There's no big Bollywood film releasing this week, so the Akshay Kumar has a good window to collect at the box office. Even Aamir Khan starrer Sitaare Zameen Par will have a limited release in just 1200 screens, so even during its third week, Housefull 5 can get good number of screens.

Housefull 5 Reviews

Housefull 5 received mixed to negative reviews from the critics. The Free Press Journal's reviewer gave the movie 2.5 stars and wrote, "Housefull 5 would have been a fantastic film if the second half was as hilarious as the first half. But with an amazing first half and a dull second half, this one just turns out to be an average watch."

Soundarya Sharma's Interview With FPJ

The Free Press Journal recently interacted with Housefull 5 actress Soundarya Sharma. While talking to us about the response that she is getting for her performance in the film, the actress said, "I have been getting phenomenal responses, and I am so happy with the overwhelming love that we are receiving. It is very overwhelming."

