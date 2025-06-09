'Not Even For A Moment I Felt That I Was An Outsider': Soundarya Sharma On Working With Senior Actors In Housefull 5 (Exclusive)

Instagram

Housefull 5 was released on Friday (June 6, 2025), and even though it received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience, the film has been doing well at the box office. One name that has been trending after the release of the movie is Soundarya Sharma. The actress with her glamorous role in Housefull 5 has grabbed everyone's attention.

The Free Press Journal interacted with Soundarya and spoke to her about the response she is getting for the film, how was her experience of working with the senior actors, her equation with co-actresses, and a lot more...

What response are you getting from your fans for your performance in Housefull 5?

I have been getting phenomenal responses, and I am so happy with the overwhelming love that we are receiving. It is very overwhelming.

Housefull 5 is a huge franchise with an amazing cast, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. So, what was your first reaction when you came to know that you were going to be a part of this film?

I cried like nobody's business (laughs). I was shivering, I was just very excited and nervous, I didn't realise what was happening. We work so hard for a long time, and then suddenly you get something which is very positive, welcoming, and overwhelming. So, I was very thrilled.

How was it to be on the sets; were you star-struck?

We have watched them (all actors) since forever. So, excitement was always there 24*7, butterflies in stomach, nervousness, and everything. But, everyone made me feel so warm and welcoming. Not even for a moment I felt that I was an outsider or that I was the newest kid on the block. So, the feeling of a fan girl was there throughout, but everyone became a family.

Akshay Kumar is known for playing pranks on his co-stars. So, did he play any pranks on you?

Yes! I was the only one subjected to most of the pranks. But it was all fun. We used to play a lot, it was like a picnic. Tarun sir was so good. After the shot, we used to play games. So, it was such a fun set to be on.

We have always heard 'actresses can't be friends'. Now, Housefull 5 has five actresses, you, Nargis Fakhri, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, and Chitrangada Singh. So, how was your equation with the other actresses?

Fantabulous! We all used to be there together in scenes, so the equation had to be good. Everyone has to be on the set always. I don't know where all these things have come (rumours about actresses); I have not experienced it. Everyone is so senior to me, so if I used to get nervous before a shot, everybody would calm me down. We are great friends; we used to eat together, go for walks, and hang out together. Everybody was a sweetheart. Jacqueline was so supportive, and Nargis and I cracked jokes all the time.

You were trending on Google Trends the day the film released, and many people on social media are saying that you have a great screen presence and they want to see you in more films. So, what do you have to say about it?

I am very happy, please tell this to all the filmmakers now, because I want more work. I would love to do all sorts of films, like romance, action, dance numbers, happy songs, everything I want to do. I want to be the true-blue Bollywood heroine.

Do you think Bigg Boss gave you an opportunity to be seen more?

One thousand percent! My perception was very different while going into the Bigg Boss house. I had never seen the show before. My mom, dad, and sister were ardent fans of the show. So, I was like, I can't fight. If you have seen the show, you would know I was never fighting for the camera. So, I feel being true to yourself worked, and it did play a major role in getting a few opportunities in life.

Was the journey difficult till now, as you are an outsider?

Difficult is an understatement. Coming from a different background, I didn't know anything about glamour or this industry. I worked on my craft. I went to Los Angeles to work on my craft and acting skills. I wanted to explore myself as an actor, as a person, and open my personality a bit. So, it was quite challenging, sitting at home doesn't help. If I had sat and told my sob stories, nothing would have happened. So, I believe challenges will always be there. It is said that kids from the industry (star kids) get a platform easily, but one can only survive because of talent. I think if you are honest with yourself and keep doing hard work, you will get your due. Only your talent will take you forward!