 'No Intention, We're Sorry': Housefull 5 Director REACTS After Content Creator Accuses Makers Of Copying Laal Pari Step From His Videos
Housefull 5 director Tarun Mansukhani has reacted to content creator Sandip Brahamin's claims that his famous step was copied in the film's 'Laal Pari' song without his permission. "There was no intention to harm anyone or steal anything. Life isn't that conniving. We’re very sorry if he feels like that," Tarun stated.

Sagarika Choudhary Updated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 09:27 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood filmmaker Tarun Mansukhani, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Housefull 5, has finally ended his silence on the plagiarism claims related to the viral song, Laal Pari, in the film. The director said that there was no intention to harm or steal anything from anyone.

For those unversed, a content creator by the name of Sandip Brahamin had accused choreographer Remo D'Souza and the makers of Housefull 5 of copying his famous dance step for Laal Pari song, without any prior permission or due credit. Reacting to his claims, Tarun told News18 that he had never seen his videos and got to know about the content creator only after the controversy blew up.

"I came to know that the step that we’ve in the song is the hook step that he’s known for. I’m sure somebody must have seen it at some point somewhere and felt that it’s a great step to do and we did it," Tarun said.

article-image

He went on to say that had he known Sandip before, he would have gotten him on board to choreograph the song. "Who would be a better choreographer of Laal Pari than the creator himself?" the filmmaker stated, adding, "There was no intention to harm anyone or steal anything. Life isn’t that conniving."

Reiterating that the similar step in the song was unintentional, Tarun apologised to Sandip. "It’s just one of those things that ended up happening. We’re very sorry if he feels like that," the director said.

article-image

Meanwhile, Housefull 5 has emerged to be a hit at the box office, and it zoomed past the Rs 100 crore mark within just four days of its release. On Wednesday, the film earned Rs 8 crore, and with that, the total box office collection of the comic caper now stands at Rs 119.75 crore.

Housefull 5 boasts of a massive ensemble cast, comprising of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Nargis Fakhri Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Fardeen Khan, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Johnny Lever, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer, Dino Morea, Chitrangda Singh, Akashdeep Sabir, Ranjeet and others.

