 Content Creator Accuses Remo D'Souza Of 'Copying' Housefull 5's Laal Pari Step From His Videos: 'No Mention, No Credit'
Laal Pari has taken social media by storm, quickly becoming the latest viral sensation as fans and influencers alike are seen grooving to its catchy beats. Amid this, content creator Sandip Brahamin has accused the makers of copying a step where the lead actors wear hats and are seen shaking their heads. He also shared his old videos in which he is seen performing the same step

Ria SharmaUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 03:17 PM IST
article-image

Popular content creator Sandip Brahamin has accused Housefull 5 song Laal Pari's choreographer Remo D'Souza of 'copying' one of the steps from his videos. A few days back, Sandip shared a video on his official Instagram account and claimed that his 'signature' move has been copied in the song, which is being loved by the audience.

Laal Pari has taken social media by storm, quickly becoming the latest viral sensation as fans and influencers alike are seen grooving to its catchy beats.

Sandip has accused the makers of copying a step where the lead actors wear hats and are seen shaking their heads. He also shared his old videos in which he is seen performing the same step.

article-image

"You all have seen my signature moves. My move has been copied in Housefull 5 song Laal Pari. Many of my friends DMed me on Instagram. Therefore, I rechecked on Instagram and YouTube. They've neither mentioned me nor have they given me credit. I don't know what is happening."

He further requested his followers to support him. "I want you guys to share this video to as many people as you can. I want you'll to support me," Sandip said. Take a look at his video here:

Remo has not reacted to the accusations yet. The song features Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma Nargis Fakhri and other actors.

Laal Pari has been sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Simar Kaur.

Meanwhile, Housefull 5, which released in theatres on June 6, is going strong at the box office, and after its first weekend, the film has managed to Earn Rs 87 crore. It won't be long before it zooms past the Rs 100 crore mark.

Housefull 5 opened with Rs 24 crore on June 6, making it the biggest opener of the comedy franchise till date. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film also stars Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Fardeen Khan, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Johnny Lever, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer, Dino Morea, Chitrangda Singh, Akashdeep Sabir, Ranjeet and others in pivotal roles.

