Vikrant Massey Clarifies Co-Pilot Clive Kunder, Who Died In Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Was Not His Cousin But A Family Friend

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey clarified on Friday (June 13) that co-pilot Clive Kunder, who lost his life in the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad was not his cousin. For those unversed, Vikrant took to his Instagram on Thursday to inform that his 'uncle's son' passed away in the accident and it was assumed that Clive was his cousin.

However, Vikrant has now stated that he was their family friend. Taking to his Instagram story, the 12th Fail actor wrote, "Dear friends in the media & elsewhere, the unfortunately deceased Mr. Clive Kunder was NOT my cousin. The Kunder's are our family friends."

He also urged everyone not to speculate. "Request no more speculations & let the family and loved ones grieve in peace," Vikrant added.

Hours after the tragic crash, Vikrant had revealed that Clive, who was serving as the first officer on the ill-fated flight, died when the aircraft crashed minutes after takeoff.

"My heart breaks for the families & loved ones of the ones who lost their lives in the unimaginably tragic air crash in Ahmedabad today. It pains even more to know that my uncle, Clifford Kunder, lost his son, Clive Kunder, who was the 1st officer operating on that fateful flight," he wrote.

The actor added, "May God give strength to you and your family, uncle, and to all deeply affected," the actor added.

Ahmedabad plane crash

The devastating incident occurred on Thursday, June 12, when an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner with 242 passengers on board crashed just minutes after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.

The flight, bound for London, reportedly took off at 1:38 pm and sent out a mayday call by 1:39 pm. Within moments, the aircraft crashed into a building near the airport, causing devastation.

Dramatic visuals from the crash site, which have since gone viral, show the aircraft engulfed in flames. Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also died in the tragic crash.

A passenger, who has been identified as Viswash Kumar Ramesh, (38), survived the crash. The video of the survivor walking on the road and narrating about the tragic incident has surfaced on the internet and the video is going viral on social media.