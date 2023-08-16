 Alia Bhatt Talks About Toxicity After Ranbir Kapoor Gets Slammed For 'Lipstick' Comment
Ranbir Kapoor was called 'toxic' by netizens for asking Alia Bhatt to 'wipe off' her lipstick

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 05:23 PM IST
article-image
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor | File photo by Viral Bhayani

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has opened up about 'toxicity and criticism' hours after her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor was slammed by netizens for asking her to 'wipe off' her lipstick before going on dates. Some users also called Ranbir 'toxic'.

For the unversed, in a video that has gone viral on social media, Alia revealed that when she used to go on dates with Ranbir during their courtship, he would make her wipe off her lipstick.

On Wednesday, amid the controversy, Alia conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram and answered several questions posted by her followers.

A user asked, "What's a great way to deal with toxicity and criticism?" To this, the actress replied, "Constructive criticism is the best way to grow. But words that are meant to hurt you can only hurt if you let them."

She added, "No one can take you who are away from you... cultivate a life so full of love and gratitude that toxicity wouldn't even reach you."

The couple tied the knot in April 2022 and welcomed their first child, a daughter in November 2022. They often make headlines for their relationship and marriage.

On the work front, Alia is currently enjoying the success of her latest film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh. Directed by Karan Johar, the family entertainer featured Alia as a Bengali journalist.

The actress also made her Bollywood debut with Heart Of Stone which released on an OTT platform on August 11. The film also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

She will next be seen in Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra and will reportedly reunite with Ranbir for Ramayan.

