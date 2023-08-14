Alia Bhatt Reveals She Was Just 11 When Husband Ranbir Kapoor Met Her For The First Time

Alia Bhatt basks in the success of her Hollywood debut, 'Heart of Stone', alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

While she is busy promoting her action-packed blockbuster, the versatile actress shared a heartwarming glimpse into her past, unveiling a fascinating connection to her husband, Ranbir Kapoor.

ALIA BHATT RECALLS HER FIRST ENCOUNTER WITH RANBIR KAPOOR

Recalling a charming incident from her pre-teen days, Bhatt reminisced about their first encounter.

A young Alia, a mere eleven years old at the time, had ventured into the world of acting and auditions.

As fate would have it, she crossed paths with Kapoor, then an assistant on the set of 'Black,' a cinematic masterpiece crafted by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

During those days, Bhatt had been auditioning for the role of a young Rani Mukerji in the movie. The audition didn't mark her entry into the film, but it did leave her with a memorable connection to her future husband. Reflecting on that serendipitous moment, Bhatt expressed, "It was the first time I also met my now husband (Ranbir Kapoor)." 'Black,' released in 2005, starred Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in pivotal roles.

THE DUO FINALLY SHARED SCREEN IN BRAHMASTRA

Their paths continued to intersect as time went on. The duo later shared screen space in 'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva,' a venture that fueled the spark between them.

Fast forward to April 2022, and the couple took their relationship to the next level, tying the knot in a celebration of love. The journey of togetherness was further blessed with the arrival of their daughter, Raha, the same year.

Switching gears to the present, Bhatt's Hollywood debut is setting new benchmarks.

Directed by Tom Harper, 'Heart of Stone' showcases the actress in a captivating avatar as Keya Dhawan, the formidable antagonist.

Alia Bhatt's collaboration with Gadot proved to be a remarkable experience, as she shared, "What was amazing about working with Gal is that she takes everybody’s opinions as importantly as she would take her own."

