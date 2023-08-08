WATCH: Alia Bhatt Teaches Telugu To Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan During Heart Of Stone Promotions

Actress Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her first Hollywood film Heart Of Stone. She is currently busy with the promotions of the film with co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Several clips of the actors from one of their interviews are now doing the rounds on social media.

During the interaction, Alia taught Telugu to Gal. Yes, you read that right. In one of the now-viral videos, Alia is seen teaching a few lines in Telugu to the Hollywood star.

Gal asked Alia if she speaks Telugu. This was actually one of the most Googled questions about the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress. To this, Alia replied that she knows a few sentences in Telugu but is not fluent in the language.

When Gal asked her to teach her something in Telugu, Alia said, "Andariki Namaskaram," which translates to "Hello everyone." The video then shows Gal quickly learning the line.

The trailer of Heart of Stone was officially shared by the makers in June 2023. It introduces Alia as the villain in the film. She plays the role of hacker Keya Dhawan, who is also seen doing action and packing some punches in the film.

The trailer reveals the role of Rachel Stone (Gal), a highly accomplished spy who is also secretly a member of the Charter, a covert organisation that relies on advanced technology to thwart potential threats to global safety.

Directed by Tom Harper, Herat Of Stine is intended to be the first installment in a series akin to Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible. It is all set to release on Netflix on August 11, 2023.