Video: Alia Bhatt TROLLED For Being 'Unprofessional' During Heart Of Stone Interview

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt who went overseas to promote her upcoming film Heart Of Stone, starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, did a couple of press meets with international media outlets. The trio sat down for an interview with a leading magazine, which shared the video of the same on Instagram.

The clip shows the interviewer asking about how the actors balance work and family life. However, when Gal proceeds to answer, Alia can be seen looking uninterested, fidgety, and playing with her hair, which led to the actress being trolled.

One user wrote, “Alia’s body language is weird and not very professional.”

“Alia's body language is Not professional! Deepika, Priyanka, Ali Fazal, everybody has done international interviews and they are a joy to watch. Alia was bad!” added another.

Another commented, “Another user commented, "Alia is trying hard to fit in but failing."

“Alia stop touching your hair all the time. It's so icky,” wrote one user.

Helmed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone revolves around Rachel Stone (Gadot), a highly accomplished spy who is also secretly a member of the Charter, a covert organization that relies on advanced technology to thwart potential threats to global safety. What her MI6 team doesn't know is that Stone actually works for the Charter -- a covert peacekeeping organization, secret even from other spies, which uses cutting-edge technology to neutralize global threats.

Rachel has been trained to be the consummate professional: a phenomenal field agent who sticks to the mission follows the numbers, and trusts no one. When a routine mission is derailed by mysterious hacker Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt), Rachel's two lives collide. As she races to protect the Charter and strives to beat the odds, her humanity might just be her biggest asset.

Alia had earlier said in an interview, "It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time an action movie. But I'm also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It's something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated."

Heart of Stone will drop on Netflix on August 11.