10 B-Town Couples Who Fell In Love On Film Sets: Tamannaah-Vijay To Alia-Ranbir

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 22, 2023
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh - Love between DeepVeer blossomed on the sets of Ram Leela. It is said that while shooting a kissing scene, the two continued even though Sanjay Leela Bhansali called cut
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani - This couple fell in love during the shoot of Shershaah (2021)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor - This gorgeous couple fell in love during the shooting of the 2022 movie, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover - The sizzling hot couple met on the sets of the movie Alone, while they were both moving on from their previous long term relationships
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan - Apparently, it was the movie Tashan where Saifeena starred opposite each other and sparks flew
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan - While filming for Mani Ratnam’s Guru, the duo reportedly fell head over heels in love with each other and finally got married in 2007
Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar - Khiladi Kumar allegedly fell head-over-heels in love with the actress during a Filmfare Magazine shoot in Mumbai. The came closer during the shoot of International Khiladi
Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh - The love between this duo blossomed during their debut with the movie Tujhe Meri Kasam
Kajol and Ajay Devgn - An iconic example of opposites attract, they first met each other on the sets of Hulchul
Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma - The actress recently confirmed her relationship with Vijay Varma. Apparently, they fell in love on the sets of Lust Stories 2
