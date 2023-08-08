'Is Alia Bhatt Happy?': Actress' Candid Response To The Question Leaves Fans Smiling

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is all set to make her mark on Hollywood with her upcoming spy action film, 'Heart of Stone'. Her latest Bollywood release, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', has also been a roaring success, amassing over ₹200 crore worldwide since its July 28 release. However, she's been making headlines not only for her acting prowess but also for her refreshingly honest responses.

During a recent chat with a media outlet, Alia, along with co-stars Gal Gadot & Jamie Dornan, answered some of the internet's most searched questions, giving fans an intriguing glimpse into her life.

IS ALIA BHATT HAPPY? - CHECK WHAT SHE SAYS

As the trio engaged in a light-hearted chat, Alia Bhatt faced a surprising question: 'Is Alia Bhatt happy?' The query may have initially caught her off guard, but Alia's candidness shone through. She chuckled and revealed, "Why are people Googling this (Is Alia Bhatt happy)? But you know what? I get it why they might be doing this coz my resting face is like this (scrunches her nose). I simply look sad, but I'm very much happy! I'm probably the happiest person alive right now. Touch wood, touch wood."

ON GETTING INKED WITH HUBBY RANBIR KAPOOR

Fans are always curious about the personal lives of their favorite stars, and Alia didn't hold back when asked if she had a tattoo.

She replied, "No, No, not yet. I, along with my husband are planning on getting something."

This intriguing tidbit connects to a previous statement by Ranbir Kapoor. In a 2022 interview with another media outlet , he shared their plans for matching '8' tattoos on their wrists.

Explaining the significance of the number, Ranbir mentioned, "Well, there's no reason or superstition attached to it, my mother's birthday is on eight (July) and it's just a number that I connect with, you know I like the way it looks, it looks like an infinity."

As Alia Bhatt gears up for her Hollywood debut in "Heart of Stone," where she'll portray the role of the hacker Keya Dhawan alongside stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, excitement is palpable.

The film's first trailer was unveiled at Netflix’s Tudum event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, last month, leaving fans eagerly anticipating its release on August 11.