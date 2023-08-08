‘Be Mindful’: Artist Veena Nagda Takes Dig At Karan Johar After His Comment About Alia Bhatt’s Mehendi In RRKPK

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ had recently shared an interesting anecdote about Alia Bhatt from the film. He had stated that the actress’ mehendi during her wedding with Ranveer Singh in the film is the same one which she had applied for her real nuptials with Ranbir Kapoor.

KJo had revealed that the film’s wedding sequence was shot just four days after the actress actually tied the knot with Ranbir in April, and even joked that she married twice in the same week.

However, Karan’s claims seem to have upset celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda, who did not step back from taking an indirect dig at the filmmaker.

Veena Nagda clarifies KJo’s comment

On Monday, Veena took to her Instagram handle to share some stills of Alia’s bridal look from ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, in which her mehendi can be clearly visible.

She then went on to explain that the entire design on her wrist was done by her on the sets of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, and changes were also made to the design on her fingers.

“Not at all taking away any credits from the previous designer. We mentioned that we applied mehendi on the set of the movie,” she wrote.

In an apparent dig at KJo, Veena then went on to say, “So we request people to be mindful before they comment. Movies work in a different manner. Hope you understand that.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani enters Rs 100 crore club

Meanwhile, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ has emerged to be superhit and the film breached the Rs 100 crore mark within just 10 days.

It received positive reviews from audience and critics alike and with the strong word of mouth, it successfully recorded double digit figures at the ticket windows even on its second weekend.

‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ is a quintessential Karan Johar romcom, with a touch of family values and drama, and the film has managed to strike a chord with the audience.

It also stars veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles.

