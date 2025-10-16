 Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Hide Themselves With Umbrellas At Mumbai Airport; Paparazzi Says, 'Shah Rukh Khan Ban Gaya' - Watch
On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were clicked at the airport in Mumbai. But, the couple didn't pose for the paparazzi, and decided to hide themselves with umbrellas. Paparazzi joked about it and said that they have become like Shah Rukh Khan.

Murtuza Iqbal
Updated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 07:36 PM IST
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were blessed with a baby girl in July this year. After the baby was born, Sidharth made many public appearances to promote his film Param Sundari, but Kiara is yet to make a public appearance. On Thursday, the Shershaah couple was spotted at the airport in Mumbai, but they didn't pose for the paparazzi, and also used umbrellas to hide themselves.

It is not yet known whether the couple was travelling with their daughter or not. However, the paparazzi joked that they were behaving like Shah Rukh Khan. In the video, the paparazzi says, "Arre yeh toh Shah Rukh Khan ban gaya." Check out the video below...

For the uninitiated, a couple of years ago when SRK was not posing for the paparazzi, he used also hide himself by using umbrellas. Reportedly, the superstar was trying to hide his Pathaan look at that time.

Well, talking about Sidharth and Kiara, the two have not yet revealed the name of their daughter. When she was born, the couple had reuqested the paparazzi not to click the pictures of their baby girl.

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Upcoming Movies

Sidharth will next be seen in a movie titled Vvan which also stars Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role. The shooting of the film is currently going on, and it is slated to release on May 15, 2025. Reportedly, he also has Race 4 lined up, but the movie is not yet officially announced.

Meanwhile, Kiara currently has Toxic in her kitty. According to reports, she has already wrapped up the shooting of the film. The Yash starrer is slated to release in March next year.

There were reports that she was going to join the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe with the film Shakti Shalini. However, reportedly, now Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda has been roped in for the movie. But, the official announcement is yet to be made.

