 Has Saiyaara Star Aneet Padda REPLACED Kiara Advani In Horror-Comedy Shakti Shalini? Makers REACT
Aneet Padda, who gained fame with her breakthrough in Saiyaara alongside Ahaan Panday, has been widely praised. Reports claimed she joined Maddock Films' Shakti Shalini, replacing Kiara Advani. However, the production house clarified that casting news for Shakti Shalini is purely speculative. "We urge the media to avoid misinformation and to wait for official announcements," read the statement.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 02:08 PM IST
Aneet Padda, who became an overnight sensation with her breakthrough performance in Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, marking her theatrical debut as a female lead alongside Ahaan Panday, who made his Bollywood debut, has been widely praised by fans. While she has not yet announced her next project, reports claim that she has joined Maddock Films' horror-comedy Shakti Shalini, replacing Kiara Advani, who is currently on maternity leave following the birth of her daughter.

Maddock Films Reacts To Aneet Padda Replacing Kiara Advani In Shakti Shalini

However, now, Dinesh Vijan's production house, Maddock Films, issued a statement on Friday, September 19, clarifying the viral reports. The statement read, "While we truly value the excitement around our horror-comedy universe, we want to make it absolutely clear that any reports regarding the casting of the upcoming chapters, including Shakti Shalini and Maha Munjya, are purely speculative"

"We urge the media to avoid misinformation and to wait for official announcements from us," read the statement.

A source told Pinkvilla, "Aneet Padda has been in discussions for Shakti Shalini for the last two months, as Dinesh Vijan was on the lookout to infuse his universe with new energies. He loved Aneet’s work in Saiyaara, and has decided to mount the next chapter of horror comedy universe on her."

Further, the source further added that Aneet has already done her look test for the film and "Shakti Shalini is expected to begin towards the end of 2025. While the director’s name has been kept under wraps for now, Dinesh Vijan is keen to rope in Aditya Sarpotdar (Munjya fame) for the part. However, the final call on direction will taken in a fortnight."

As of now, there is no confirmation about Kiara playing the female lead.

Shakti Shalini Release Date

For the uninitiated, Shakti Shalini is slated to hit the theatres for December 31, 2025.

