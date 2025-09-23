 Is Ba***ds Of Bollywood Actress Anya Singh Daughter Of Shah Rukh Khan's Real-Life Manager Pooja Dadlani? Here's What We Know
Anya Singh impressed one and all with her performance in Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds Of Bollywood. She plays the role of Aasmaan's (Lakhsya) manager in the show. Well, there were rumours that Anya is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan's real-life manager, Pooja Dalani. However, recently in an interview, the actress reacted to the rumours.

Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds Of Bollywood has become the talk of the town. The show featured many talented actors and one of them is Anya Singh. She has impressed one and all with her performance in the series. Anya plays the role of Aasmaan's (Lakhsya) manager in The Ba***ds Of Bollywood and there were rumours that she is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan's real-life manager, Pooja Dalani. However, recently in an interview, the actress reacted to the rumours.

During the launch of the show, while introducing Anya's character, Shah Rukh Khan had compared her to Pooja, and the actress feels that maybe because of that people speculated that she is SRK's manager's daughter.

While talking to Hindustan Times, Anya said, "It was surprising. I think people misunderstood when Shah Rukh sir compared me to Pooja, and I think there was a hiccup in translating it. But I never denied it. I went with it. Our show is all about myths, so I thought, 'Why bust all of them?'"

Anya revealed that when she met Pooja at the screening, she told her about the rumour. The actress said, "When I met Pooja at the screening, I told her, 'People think I am your daughter', and both of us just laughed about it. Neither of us was affected by it."

Who Is Anya Singh?

Anya made her debut with YRF's Qaidi Band. However, she rose to fame with her performance in the series Never Kiss Your Best Friend, which also starred Nakul Mehta in the lead role.

Anya has played supporting roles in a few movies and web series. Last year, she was also seen in a small role in Stree 2. The actress played the role of Aparshakti Khurana's girlfriend, Chitti in the film. However, with The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, Anya has once again grabbed everyone's attention.

