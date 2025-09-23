Matthew McConaughey Shares A Bedroom Secret That Kept His Marriage Afloat For 13 Years: Says, 'Get Rid Of King Sized Mattress'

Matthew McConaughey, the Academy Award-winning actor, has never been shy about sharing his philosophies on life, love, and family. Now, the 55-year-old star is opening up about one of his most unconventional, but effective, relationship tips. After 13 years of marriage to model and entrepreneur Camila Alves, McConaughey swears by a surprising trick for keeping intimacy alive: swapping out the king-size mattress for a queen.

Why McConaughey downsized his bed

In his new book, Poems & Prayers, McConaughey writes, “The best thing you can do for your marriage….is get rid of that king-size mattress and sleep in a queen-size bed.” The reason, he explains, is simple, closeness matters.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, the Dazed and Confused actor recalled waking up one morning and realising that his wife felt “a football field away.” With a bed so large, he joked that snuggling required a long “12-foot journey.” Downsizing to a queen, he says, instantly brought them back to shoulder-to-shoulder connection, no kids, no distance, just the two of them.

Setting boundaries as parents

McConaughey and Camila, who tied the knot in 2012, are raising three children together, Levi, Vida, and Livingston. While parenthood keeps them busy, McConaughey stresses the importance of carving out time as a couple. “You’ve got kids, so you’re spending as much time being a good mother and father, but you also gotta make sure, ‘No, this is our time,’” he explained.

For him, prioritising his marriage not only strengthens his relationship but also sets an example for his children. “One of the best lessons you can teach your kids is how you treat your partner,” he added.

From Hollywood to Texas

After their wedding, the McConaughey family left California for Texas, where they’ve built a quieter, family-oriented life. Despite Hollywood success, the actor values simplicity, faith, and strong family bonds above all, something he credits as key to his personal and professional balance.

For Matthew McConaughey, marriage success doesn’t come from extravagant gestures, but from small, intentional choices. In his case, trading a king-size bed for a queen sparked deeper intimacy with his wife and reminded him of the importance of closeness, literally and emotionally. It’s a down-to-earth reminder that sometimes, less really is more when it comes to love.