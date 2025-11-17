Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Nov 17th, 2025 To Nov 23rd, 2025 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | November 17, 2025
Aries: Dear Aries, this week encourages you to plan ahead and evaluate your options carefully so you can make sound, strategic decisions. Approach matters with logic and practicality. Keep the momentum going.
Taurus: Dear Taurus, this week may begin on an emotionally challenging note, especially in matters of love. Be gentle and compassionate with yourself. A new opportunity or opening for financial growth could bring clarity and relief.
Gemini: Dear Gemini, this week may bring moments of emotional uncertainty or self-doubt. Try not to let fear control your actions or decisions. Matters at home or within your family may demand your time and energy.
Cancer: Dear Cancerians, pause before rushing into action or making impulsive choices. Your confidence, experience, and leadership qualities can bring success and recognition — as long as you remain grounded and balanced.
Leo: Dear Leo, your creativity, charm and ability to draw people toward you will be amplified. This is a period of success, and opportunities to showcase your talents proudly. Be mindful with your finances and your temper.
Virgo: Dear Virgo, this week brings your home and family life into focus. It is likely to be a busy period — and with that, a few conflicts may surface. A bit of space, or even the idea of a fresh start, may be calling to you.
Libra: Dear Libra, this week may feel emotionally intense. Be mindful of your temper, passions, or any habits that may hold you back. Engage in creative or playful activities — singing, music, art, or anything that lifts your spirit.
Scorpio: Dear Scorpio, this week highlights your finances. It is time to prioritise long-term stability and consciously build your wealth. Success and positive momentum are moving toward you. Your personal life also looks promising.
Sagittarius: Dear Sagittarius, you may finally decide to speak up, assert your boundaries, and stand firm in your truth. A personal rebirth or reset will serve you well. It is ok if something collapses so it can be rebuilt stronger than before.
Capricorn: Dear Capricorn, this week will be about juggling multiple tasks. You will feel the urge to travel, explore, and seek deeper truths. Your doubts and fears can finally be put to rest as a fresh wave of energy enters your life.
Aquarius: Dear Aquarius, this week heightens your sensitivity, making you prone to feeling triggered. Ground your emotions and keep impulsive reactions in check, because this period also brings immense creative potential.
Pisces: Dear Pisces, this week propels you forward at full speed—your talents, ideas and abilities are ready to be shared with the world. Communication, online work, marketing and digital presence come into sharp focus.
