 Ranbir Kapoor's Vaping Scene In The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Creates Controversy; Human Rights Commission Urges Mumbai Police To File Case Against Ramayana Actor
Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 04:23 PM IST
Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has grabbed everyone's attention. The show features many actors in cameos, including Ranbir Kapoor. In the scene, Ranbir is seen using a vape to smoke, which has now created controversy. According to a report in India Today, the National Human Rights Commission has urged the Mumbai Police to file a case against the actor, and the producers of Netflix's show.

Complainant Vinay Joshi told the commission that Ranbir is seen smoking an e-cigarette without any warning or disclaimer. The commission has issued a notice to the Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, to take appropriate action and also prohibit such content that may influence the youngsters wrongly.

