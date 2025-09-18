'S**le Ha**mi Druggist': Did Aryan Khan Take A Dig At Sameer Wankhede In The Ba***ds Of Bollywood?

Aryan Khan's directorial The Ba***ds Of Bollywood has started streaming on Netflix. A lot of people have already watched the first episode of the show, and many netizens are tweeting that Aryan has taken a dig at ex-Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede, who had arrested him in an alleged drug case.

In a scene, it is shown that an officer comes at a party and sees a guy smoking joint. But, when he comes to know that the guy is not from Bollywood, he gets irritated. Later, the officer arrests another guy who is just standing there and drinking, but he is not involved in drugs. However, he is arrested because he is from Bollywood.

A netizen shared the video of the scene on X (Twitter) and wrote, "The Sameer Wankhede cameo in the Bads*** of Bollywood Is too good lol. Iykyk (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Sameer wankhede in the first episode and he is sounding exactly like him (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "SAMEER WANKHEDE is gonna have a blast watching this 😂 (sic)." Check out the tweets below..."

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Reviews

Bollywood celebrities watched the show at the premiere on Wednesday night, and many of them have shared their review on social media.

Raees director Rahul Dholakia wrote, "Not Star but ***’s are born!! What an entertaining and spoofy goofy first episode of #aryanKhan ‘s @NetflixIndia show !! Bhai Binge Karna padega !!! Congratulations @BilalS158 for the amazing creation with Manav & Aryan. @RedChilliesEnt you have truly entertained. both the proud parents have given a winner ♥️ I know the hard work that’s gone into this baby- 6years or so !! Amazing @gaurikhan @iamsrk ! It’s the “writing on the screen” that makes the magic- & Ofcourse the Direction All the talented actors - the team - Kudos- man great fun - public dekho- watch it - binge watch it! Kid you killed it !! 👊🏽👊🏽 #MonicaShergill #BellaBajaria- Bravo (sic)."

Kahaani director Sujoy Ghosh tweeted, "After a long time had great fun watching the ba***ds of bollywood. laughed my head off. and about time too.. we need happiness. my gratitude to aryan & the team for the laugh. and of course to sir @iamsrk & @gaurikhan ... there should have been five stars in the name! (sic)."

While B-Town celebs can't stop praising the show, let's wait and watch what the critics and the audience will have to say about The Ba***ds Of Bollywood.