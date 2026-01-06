Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 5: Agastya Nanda & Dharmendra's Film Sees 73% Dip On 1st Monday, Earns ₹1.35 Crore

Ikkis Box Office Collection | Photo Via YouTube

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda, in his latest theatrical release, Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan, portrays Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. The film is centred around the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 India-Pakistan War. Also starring Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia, Jaideep Ahlawat, and veteran actor Dharmendra, the film received positive responses from audiences but witnessed a sharp drop at the box office on Day 5, its first Monday.

Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 5

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Ikkis earned Rs 1.35 crore on Day 5, marking an almost 73% drop from its Rs 5 crore collection on Day 4. The film is also facing stiff competition from Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar at the box office, which, despite completing 32 days in theatres, continues to perform well and earned Rs 4.50 crore on its fifth Monday.

Agastya Nanda's Special Message

Days after the release of Ikkis, Agastya shared a special message thanking fans for the love he received for his performance as Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. Since Agastya is not on social media, his sister Navya Nanda shared his message with fans on her Instagram handle.

The message read, "This was, is, and always will be the most special character I got to play. Thank you, Arun Khetarpal. Love, Agastya."

Free Press Journal's Ikkis Review

Ikkis has received positive reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "In my opinion, the movie is a must-watch because it’s about the true story of the bravery of a 21-year-old who sacrificed his life for the nation, and cinematically, it has been done justice."

About Ikkis

Ikkis stars Agastya in the lead, with Dharmendra portraying his father, Brigadier Madan Lal Khetarpal (Retd.), in what marks the legendary actor's final on-screen appearance following his death on November 24 at his Mumbai residence.