 Ba***ds of Bollywood FIRST Review Out: Aryan Khan's Debut Netflix Show Is Entertaining & Binge-Worthy
Ba***ds of Bollywood, directed by Aryan Khan, has already generated buzz, and ahead of its release, the makers hosted a special star-studded screening for Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday. Early reactions from those who attended have now surfaced online, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 10:12 AM IST
article-image
Aryan Khan at Ba***ds of Bollywood screening | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is making his much-anticipated directorial debut with the web series Ba***ds of Bollywood, which is set to premiere soon on Netflix. The project has already generated buzz, and ahead of its release, the makers hosted a special star-studded screening for Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday.

Early reactions from those who attended have now surfaced online, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect.

Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, who directed Shah Rukh in Raees, took to his official X account to share his review of the first episode. He called it fun, lighthearted, and satirical and hint that the show pokes fun at Bollywood in a humourous and exaggerated style.

article-image

"Not star but ***’s are born!! What an entertaining and spoofy goofy first episode of #aryankhan's show !! Bhai binge karna padega !!! Congratulations @BilalS158 for the amazing creation with Manav & Aryan. @RedChilliesEnt you have truly entertained. Both the proud parents have given a winner ♥️ I know the hard work that’s gone into this baby - 6 years or so !! Amazing @gaurikhan @iamsrk ! It’s the 'writing on the screen' that makes the magic - & of course the direction," Dholakia wrote.

He added, "All the talented actors - the team - Kudos- man great fun - public dekho - watch it - binge watch it! Kid you killed it !! 👊🏽👊🏽#MonicaShergill #BellaBajaria - Bravo."

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker's wife, producer Sunita Gowariker, took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Dear Aryan... kudos for making such an amazing, entertaining, funny series. You have out done yourself... wishing you success and only success always! God bless you."

The buzz around Ba***ds of Bollywood has only grown stronger with these early reactions. Fans of Shah Rukh, along with Aryan's own admirers, are eagerly waiting to see how the young filmmaker delivers on his debut.

Blending glamour with grit, the show dives into the dazzling yet dark world behind Bollywood's curtains.

Spanning seven episodes, the series boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, and Mona Singh, among others.

